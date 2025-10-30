Feed the Children Launches Put Child Hunger to Bed Campaign

*Nonprofit Invites Nation to Participate in PJsInPublic

Social Media Challenge to Raise Critical Funds and Awareness*

**Organization Aims to Provide 10 Million Meals in Communities This Holiday Season**

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / In this season of giving and generosity, hunger continues to be a critical issue throughout many communities across the U.S. and around the world. Feed the Children, a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger, is responding with Put Child Hunger to Bed - an initiative rooted in the organization's vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, so children everywhere can survive and thrive.

Put Child Hunger to Bed is Feed the Children's year-round campaign to rally the public alongside donors, volunteers, and partners to provide kids with the food and resources that help them rise and thrive every day. Feed the Children will kick off the campaign on November 2, when the clocks are set back marking the end of daylight saving time, and continue its first push through the night of December 21, the longest night of the year.

Feed the Children's new campaign is timely as the need is urgent. A growing number of families will go without food during a season meant for care and connection. Many families will be further challenged as food prices continue to increase, and additional changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the nation's first line of defense against hunger, will officially take effect in November. Since 47% of householdsparticipating in SNAP include children ( FRAC ), it is even more important to mobilize communities on the ground and unite supporters everywhere. In the U.S., an estimated 14 million children experience food insecurity (USDA ). This means that 1 in 5 children lack access to sufficient food necessary for a healthy, active life, leaving them uncertain about their next meal. Put Child Hunger to Bed is a call to bring warmth, nourishment, and dignity to children facing hunger and help get kids the food and essentials they need to reach their full potential.

As part of Put Child Hunger to Bed, Feed the Children is raising awareness of child hunger through public engagement, partner activations and fundraising activities-using the hashtags #PJsInPublic and PutChildHungerToBed on Instagram with an aim to provide 10 million meals throughout the holidays.

Wear PJsInPublic to help PutChildHungerToBed!

November 2 - December 21 the longest night of the year

Every night, millions of children go to bed hungry. Feed the Children is inviting corporations, community groups, schools, and individuals to help raise awareness and funds to Put Child Hunger to Bed with its PJsInPublic social media challenge .

The public can join Feed the Children by wearing PJs in an unexpected public place, and record a video or snap a photo, post it on Instagram with PutChildHungerToBed, and tag @FeedtheChildrenorg . Participants nominate others to take part in the PJ Challenge within 24 hours or donate to Feed the Children.

Feed the Children's PJ Challenge Social Toolkit has everything - from step-by-step instructions to shareable content - to help spread the word and rally support to Put Child Hunger to Bed. Individuals, families, neighbors and coworkers can engage with the social media challenge, "buying" (donating) their way out of directly participating, and matching donations on the nonprofit's fundraising platform, Tiltify .

Beginning in November, Put Child Hunger to Bed will launch nationwide. Feed the Children invites everyone to participate throughout the campaign November 2 through December 21 and will hold special activities on select dates:

National Launch - Sunday, November 2 - Feed the Children invites partners and communities to join Major Tuddy, the official mascot of the Washington Commanders, who will kick off PJsInPublic on his social media channels before the Sunday night game. With daylight saving time over, fans are invited to join in to help ease the transition back into their weekly routine and bring awareness to and raise funds for child hunger by engaging in PJsInPublic at their offices, schools, and community events. To learn more, visit: feedthechildren.org/putchildhungertobed

Altadena, CA - Tuesday, November 4 - Dressed in pajamas, Mattel employees will Play it Forward to help Put Child Hunger to Bed through a Feed the Children Resource Rally for families impacted by the California wildfires. This rally will support 400 families, who will each receive a 25-pound box of food including shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, beans, soup, pasta, cereal, and peanut butter, and a 15-pound box of personal care essentials, including shampoo, razors, toothpaste and additional products including Mattel's toys such as Barbie and Hot Wheels. Additionally, Mattel will be inviting their customers to donate to Feed the Children at registers in Mattel Stores during the month of November.

Pasadena-Sierra Madre, CA - Tuesday, December 16 - A Put Child Hunger to Bed Feed the Children Resource Rally will be held with corporate partners, community groups, and individuals joining the PJsInPublic pajama challenge. This rally will also support 400 families, who will each receive a 25-pound box of food including shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, beans, soup, pasta, cereal, and peanut butter, and a 15-pound box of personal care essentials, including shampoo, razors, toothpaste and additional products.

Social Activation - Friday, December 19 - Sunday, December 21 - In observance of the longest night of the year (Dec. 21), community groups, schools, and corporate partners are invited to participate in PJsInPublic and help culminate the campaign by bringing attention to child hunger during this holiday season.

Also, corporate partners are publicly supporting the campaign:

StarKist ® mascot Charlie The Tuna® will make appearances at select campaign events, and StarKist is making a $25,000 donation toward Put Child Hunger to Bed and engaging with fans on its social media channels.

iHeartMedia stations and DJs will be participating in and promoting activities on air, and the media company will play public service announcements for Put Child Hunger to Bed.

Snap, Inc. (makers of Snapchat) has sponsored the production of two 'Put Child Hunger to Bed' Lenses to help raise awareness for children and families experiencing food insecurity.

"When we feed children, we do more than fill empty stomachs-we nurture their strength, spark their imagination, and unlock their potential," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "The holidays can be especially difficult for families struggling to put food on the table. As the nights grow longer, no caregiver should have to face the heartbreak of putting a child to bed hungry. Every child deserves a joyful holiday and the opportunity to grow and thrive. With the generous support of our partners, donors, and the public, we can raise awareness and make a meaningful difference. Together, we can build a future where no child goes to bed hungry."

Join Feed the Children to end child hunger and help kids dream of more than just their next meal. Together we can fill plates and feed dreams. Whether you're hosting a pajama party, challenging coworkers, or rallying your online community, every dollar raised helps provide meals and resources to children who need them most. Let's Put Child Hunger to Bed this holiday season and make the future brighter for children everywhere. Learn how you can support the Put Child Hunger to Bed campaign .

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is the global movement committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

For more information, please contact:

Feed the Children:

Richard Presser

405-247-0345

richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

PR Agency:

Angela De Paul

312-933-9672

angela@ltcstrategiesgroup.com

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feed-the-children-launches-put-child-hunger-to-bedtm-campaign-1093566