Chile's Colbún has started operations at a solar-powered green hydrogen unit at its Nehuenco thermoelectric complex, replacing fossil-based hydrogen used in generator cooling.From pv magazine LatAm Chile's Colbún has inaugurated the country's first industrial green hydrogen plant at a power generation facility, located within the Nehuenco thermoelectric complex in Quillota, Valparaíso Region. The $1.6 million project operates independently from the national grid and uses PV power to produce hydrogen for the cooling system of its generators, replacing gray hydrogen derived from fossil fuels. ...

