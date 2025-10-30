Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital: Notice of completion of the transaction regarding the sale of Northern Horizon Capital AS shares

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby notifies that on 30 October 2025, the previous sole shareholder Northern Horizon A/S (registered in Denmark under register number 27599397) transferred the ownership of this Estonian licensed fund management company to Antanas Anskaitis, Antanas Danys and Tomas Milašauskas.

This follows the announcement of 21 August 2025, where Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) announced signing of a share purchase agreement with the partners of the private investment company Grinvest, and announcement of 29 October 2025, where the Management Company announced that the buyers received regulatory approval for the transaction.

Christoffer Abramson, Group CEO of Northern Horizon A/S, commented: 'We are delighted that the sale of shares has now been completed. The divestment now allows us to focus all our attention on our growing healthcare funds, strengthening Northern Horizon's position as the leading specialist in social infrastructure investments in the Nordics. We are confident in Grinvest's ability to unlock the future potential of the Baltic Horizon Fund given their expertise and track-record in Baltic real estate. With the transaction now in place, I would like to take this opportunity to warmly thank the employees who will continue to service the Baltic Horizon Fund for their commitment and dedicated efforts at Northern Horizon.'

'As the largest unitholder and now directing the management of Baltic Horizon, we acknowledge our unique responsibility to all stakeholders. Our immediate focus is on developing a strategy intended to enhance the operational competitiveness of the fund's portfolio and strengthen its financial structure ' commented Antanas Anskaitis on behalf of the new owners. 'We are fully committed to timely and transparent communication and to acting in the best collective interests of all unitholders.'

In connection with this ownership change, the following changes in the composition of management bodies as well as risk control and compliance function are being implemented with immediate effect:

At closing, Lars Ohnemus, Nerijus Zebrauskas and Daiva Liubomirskiene resigned from the Supervisory Board of the Management Company.

The Supervisory Board of the Management Company will consist of Antanas Anskaitis, Antanas Danys and Tomas Milašauskas.

At closing, Aušra Stankeviciene and Jurate Gaspariuniene resigned from Management Board of the Management Company.

The Management Board of the Management Company will consist of Tarmo Karotam and Gerda Bliuviene.

Antanas Anskaitis is resigning from the Supervisory Board of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

Piret Jõhvik is being appointed as Risk Control and Compliance Manager fully employed by the Management Company.

The Management Company has resolved to initiate a change of its business name to Baltic Horizon Capital AS, subject to the availability of the name and registration with the Estonian Commercial Register.The renewed management team of Baltic Horizon Fund will provide further communication to the market regarding its strategic outlook and priorities following the release of the Q3 2025 results.

For additional information, please contact:

Christoffer Abramson

Group CEO of Northern Horizon A/S

E-mail: christoffer.abramson@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Contact at Grinvest:

Antanas Anskaitis

Partner at Grinvest

E-mail: antanas.anskaitis@grinvest.sg

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Grinvest is a private investment firm with interests in commercial property, transportation and infrastructure.

