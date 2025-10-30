Oscillate Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Anzeige
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53
Stuttgart
30.10.25 | 07:54
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.10.2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2025

Oscillate Plc

AQSE: SRVL

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Oscillate is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Oscillate PLC Company IR Robin Birchall Cathy Malins + 44 (0) 7711 313 019 robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com +44 (0) 7876 796 629
Tavistock Communications PR Charles Vivian Eliza Logan +44 (0) 20 7920 3150 osciallte@tavistock.co.uk
AlbR Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
SP Angel Broker Richard Morrison

Charlie Bouverat

Devik Mehta 		+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

