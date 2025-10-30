Oscillate Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2025

Oscillate Plc

AQSE: SRVL

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Oscillate is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries