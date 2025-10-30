Oscillate Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
30 October 2025
Oscillate Plc
AQSE: SRVL
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
Oscillate is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries
|Oscillate PLC
|Company IR
|Robin Birchall Cathy Malins
|+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019 robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com +44 (0) 7876 796 629
|Tavistock Communications
|PR
|Charles Vivian Eliza Logan
|+44 (0) 20 7920 3150 osciallte@tavistock.co.uk
|AlbR Capital Limited
|Aquis Corporate Adviser
|+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
|SP Angel
|Broker
|Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Devik Mehta
|+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
