Lawrenceville, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - TeleDirectMD, a physician-led virtual urgent care platform, has expanded its services to 25 U.S. states, marking a significant step in making affordable telemedicine more accessible to the adults nationwide. The service offers same-day video consultations with board-certified doctors for just $49 with no insurance required, thus, positioning itself as a transparent, patient-first alternative in a telehealth market.



TeleDirectMD Expands MD-Only Virtual Urgent Care to 25+ U.S. States

"Patients want clarity, speed, and trustworthy care," said Parth Bhavsar, MD, Founder and Medical Director of TeleDirectMD. "We have built TeleDirectMD so that adults can connect with a board-certified MD in minutes, know the price upfront, and receive evidence-based treatment plans-without surprise bills or insurance barriers."

TeleDirectMD focuses on common urgent-care conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTI), bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, sinusitis, influenza, COVID-19 care, acne, and appropriate medication refills. Services are available exclusively for adults (18+) through secure video visits. The clinic adheres to strict clinical standards, with no controlled substances, no backdated notes, and no hidden fees.

The healthcare platform prioritizes transparency and accountability over patient volume. Each consultation provides a clear, easy-to-understand treatment plan based on nationally recognized clinical guidelines. The company's LegitScript certification further underscores its commitment to patient safety, regulatory compliance, and ethical telemedicine practices, an increasingly vital standard in today's digital healthcare landscape.

"As TeleDirectMD scales nationally, we remain focused on our core promise: quality care, transparent pricing, and physician-led accountability," said, Dr. Bhavsar. "Our goal is to make access to an MD as simple and affordable as ordering groceries online."

Availability and Booking

Adults across 25 states can book a same-day virtual visit for $49 directly through the TeleDirectMD platform. Appointments are typically available within hours and can be completed conveniently from any smartphone, tablet, or computer, offering fast and accessible medical care without the need for insurance.

Website: https://teledirectmd.com

For Booking: https://teledirectmd.com/book-online

Important Note: TeleDirectMD is not intended for emergency situations. Individuals experiencing severe or potentially life-threatening symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or neurological deficits should immediately call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department to seek in-person care.

About TeleDirectMD

TeleDirectMD is a LegitScript-certified, direct-to-consumer virtual urgent-care platform founded and led by a board-certified physician. The service offers transparent and affordable pricing with no insurance required, focusing on adult patients (18+) and common urgent-care conditions, along with appropriate medication refills and select lifestyle-medicine services.

Operating in 25 U.S. states, TeleDirectMD upholds rigorous, evidence-based clinical standards and provides MD-only care to ensure quality, accountability, and patient trust. To learn more, visit teledirectmd.com.

