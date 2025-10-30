Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Qujam, an advertising technology company simplifying location-based advertising, announced it is ramping up development of its self-serve geofence advertising platform, designed to make hyper-local digital campaigns accessible to every business.

Over the past two years, Qujam has eliminated the barriers that traditionally kept small and midsize businesses, and even regional ad agencies, from leveraging precise, location-driven targeting. The company refers to these barriers as the "Six Closed Doors of Geofencing," representing cost, complexity, transparency, accessibility, expertise, and commitment. By addressing each of these pain points, Qujam has positioned itself as one of the most user-friendly solutions for do-it-yourself location-based advertising.

The platform currently empowers users to build and manage geofence campaigns across OTT/CTV, video pre-roll, and digital display channels, all without large budgets, specialized technical knowledge, or long-term contracts. Since its launch, the platform has already attracted over 1,200 registered businesses and agencies.

To support continued innovation, Qujam has expanded its partnership with software development group Rev3 Labs, enabling the release of several new features throughout 2026. Among the first enhancements scheduled for rollout are a coupon-code system, white-labeling options, and event geofencing capabilities, which enable marketers to target audiences attending live gatherings in real-time.

Additional features currently in development include:

Integration of digital audio advertising

An automated display-ad creative tool for instant design and deployment

A refined user experience and reporting dashboard

Direct-mail companion options that bridge physical and digital engagement

Qujam's ongoing mission is to democratize geofence advertising, removing the complexity that has historically restricted its use to large enterprises or specialized agencies. By focusing on ease of use, transparency, and affordability, the company aims to make location-based digital advertising a standard practice for businesses of all sizes.

"Geofencing shouldn't be a closed-door technology," said Qujam CEO Jeff Swartz. "Every business, from a single-location retailer to a regional franchise, deserves access to the same precision targeting once reserved for major brands."

The Qujam platform is currently available for businesses and marketing professionals seeking to experience next-generation, self-serve geofence advertising. Interested users can explore its features and register directly at https://qujam.com/.

About Qujam

Qujam is an advertising technology company dedicated to simplifying advanced digital advertising for businesses and agencies. Through intuitive design, transparent reporting, and direct accessibility, Qujam helps users create, manage, and optimize geofence advertising campaigns that deliver precise, measurable results. Learn more at https://qujam.com/.

