EVOLOH, Inc.: EVOLOH Successfully Tests MW-Scale Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolyzers; Initiates Commercial Manufacturing

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / EVOLOH, Inc., a cleantech company that manufactures electrolysers for electrolytic hydrogen production, today announced it successfully tested its megawatt-scale Nautilus® electrolyzer stack using EVOLOH's revolutionary anion-exchange-membrane (AEM) technology. EVOLOH has begun the manufacture of commercial quantities of electrolyzer stacks for deployment in early 2026 and beyond, utilizing scalable, high-throughput manufacturing technology.

"Hydrogen is too expensive today. EVOLOH's product combined with our novel hydrogen production approach finally provide a path to less than $1.50/kg without incentives. Successful operation of the world's most power dense and compact AEM electrolyzer is critical for the industry and our country's National Security," said Dr. Jimmy Rojas, founder and CEO of EVOLOH. "Our stacks operate without corrosive liquids, require no rare-earth materials or precious metal coatings, no toxic membranes or sealants, and can operate with intermittent power sources without special conditioning of the power input," Rojas added.

EVOLOH will deploy Nautilus® stacks in modules of 3 to 12 megawatts (MW) for customer projects that begin operation in 2026. "These modules comply with the size and weight limits of standard ISO containers, such that we can ship them anywhere in the world by normal transport means," stated Scott Blanchet, EVOLOH's Chief Operating Officer. "This is the most electrolyzer power that anyone has ever packaged in a conventional shipping volume, making these modules the ideal building blocks for MW and GW-level projects," Blanchet continued.

Given EVOLOH's significant sales pipeline, being able to supply large volumes of the most advanced electrolyzers on the market is a key milestone for the company. As Rojas explained, "We are currently talking to investors and financiers on how to quickly expand our commercial activities and build manufacturing capacity for ourselves and our partners, and we continue to receive strong support for the EVOLOH mission from these communities."

Founded in 2020, EVOLOH Inc., is revolutionizing the manufacturing of water electrolyzers to make low-cost clean hydrogen production possible at all scales anywhere in the world. Nautilus® stacks, the company's patented electrolyzers, leverage anion exchange membrane technology to minimize costs and technical risks, while also maximizing manufacturing productivity, durability and efficiency. EVOLOH is backed by Engine Ventures, Breakthrough Energy, NextEra Energy Resources, 3M Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://evoloh.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

