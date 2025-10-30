A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ Launches $10 Million Streak Contest, Giving Fans the Ultimate Shot at Glory

Free streaming platform puts $10M on the line for a 10-game final goal prediction streak

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Victory+, the premium sports streaming platform from A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is raising the stakes this season with its biggest contest yet: $10 Million Streaks Giveaway. Fans who accurately predict which Stars or Ducks player will score the final team goal can turn a hot streak into a $10 million grand prize for a flawless 10-game run.

The challenge begins November 1 and runs through the end of the regular season, April 16, 2026. To participate, fans simply log into the free Victory+ app and submit their home team pick before each game begins. Winning begins fast: correctly guess two players in a row to score a $50 gift card, and the rewards keep climbing from there. The first person to hit a five-game streak gets a new car, while a perfect 10-game streak unlocks the massive $10 million grand prize!

Prize Breakdown

2 correct picks in a row - $50 gift card

3 correct picks in a row - $250 gift card

4 correct picks in a row - $10,000

5 correct picks in a row - A new car!

6 correct picks in a row - $50,000

7 correct picks in a row - $100,000

8 correct picks in a row - $200,000

9 correct picks in a row - $300,000

10 correct picks in a row - $10,000,000

This giveaway isn't just for hockey purists. You don't need complex stats or spreadsheets; it all comes down to instinct, momentum, and a little luck. While getting ten in a row may be challenging, real fandom means knowing the odds are stacked against you, and daring to dream anyway.

"We asked ourselves, what's the biggest thing we could do to show fans how much we appreciate them for embracing Victory+?" said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "Watching on Victory+ isn't a passive experience; it's for fans who love action and excitement. The $10 Million Streaks Giveaway raises the stakes to match that passion and recognizes the incredible loyalty and faith fans bring to every single game."

Since launching direct-to-fans last year, Victory+ has been rewriting the playbook on sports streaming, redefining how audiences connect with the game. Offering regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL and NWSL, the platform is built around one promise: to reward loyalty and celebrate fandom. With exclusive content, in-game perks, and now record-breaking prizes, Victory+ keeps proving one thing: when fans win, everybody feels it.

Download the app. Sign up. Start your streak. It might just be your lucky day.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal US residents AR, CA, HI, LA, OK & TX, 18 years of age and older. Void elsewhere & where prohibited by law. Promotion starts at 8:00 a.m. CT on 11/1/25 and ends at the published scheduled start time for the (a) Dallas Stars game scheduled for 4/15/26 or (b) Anaheim Ducks game scheduled for 4/16/26, and no later than 10:00 p.m. CT on 4/16/26 regardless. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see https://victoryplus.com/streaks. Sponsor: A Parent Media Co. Inc., 1409 Botham Jean Blvd., Unit 1025, Dallas, Texas 75215

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc (APMC) is a global technology company building audience-first products that connect millions of people across the world with the brands they love. With a diverse portfolio of free, ad-supported products that include platforms Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+, and groundbreaking ad technology Safe Exchange APMC delivers brand-safe media that builds meaningful connections.

Powered by advanced streaming infrastructure, APMC platforms engage audiences across thousands of devices in more than 160 countries, redefining global reach. By combining flexible monetization models, real-time audience insights, and customizable brand integrations, the APMC network empowers partners to accelerate growth and unlock new revenue at scale.

APMC is challenging outdated models and breaking down barriers, ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access the content they love.

ABOUT Victory+

Victory+ is a free, sports streaming platform that puts fans first, giving them direct access to the teams and leagues they love. It features regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL and NWSL. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.

Learn more at www.victoryplus.com and www.aparentmedia.com

