Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
RENFROE CEO Appointed to Disaster Recovery Coalition of America Board of Directors

Appointment of major claims management and technology solutions company chief executive will help increase collaboration between the insurance claims industry and the emergency management community.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / RENFROE, a leading claims solutions and technology company, today announced that CEO Austin Renfroe has been appointed to the board of directors of the Disaster Recovery Coalition of America (DRCA). The appointment was confirmed earlier this month at the DRCA's annual board meeting.

Austin Renfroe

Austin Renfroe
Austin Renfroe is CEO of national claims management firm RENFROE.

DRCA, a national coalition dedicated to strengthening disaster response, recovery, and resilience, welcomed Austin Renfroe as its newest board member following a unanimous vote. The addition fills the sole vacancy on the board, reflecting the coalition's commitment to expanding collaboration between the claims industry and emergency management professionals.

"I'm honored to join the DRCA board and look forward to leveraging RENFROE's technology and deep experience in the insurance industry to strengthen disaster response, recovery, and resilience," said Renfroe. "I'm excited to collaborate with fellow board members and partners nationwide to advance our shared mission."

The DRCA board includes leaders from across the disaster recovery and emergency management sectors. Austin Renfroe's appointment is expected to foster new partnerships and drive innovation in disaster recovery practices.

For more information about DRCA, visit https://www.thedrca.org.

About RENFROE

RENFROE is a full-service claims management and workforce solutions company with over 28,000 seasonal and full-time employees focused on providing turnkey staffing and technology solutions to the insurance industry. RENFROE is an industry leader and the recipient of numerous awards, including the Inc. 5000 (2023 - #34 in Insurance), America's Greatest Workplaces (2025, 2023), Newsweek America's Most Admired Workplaces (2026, 2025), and Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z (2025), among others. RENFROE has responded to more than 30 major hurricanes, thousands of severe weather events, dozens of wildfires, and several manmade disasters such as oil spills, explosions, and product recalls. Founded in 1994, RENFROE is proud to be family-owned, privately held, and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with a nationwide workforce.

###

RENFROE Media Contact:
Armon Drysdale
media@renfroe.com
205-982-6230

DRCA Media Contact:
Abby Appel
abby@nharbor.com
978-314-8843



SOURCE: RENFROE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/renfroe-ceo-appointed-to-disaster-recovery-coalition-of-america-boar-1093745

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
