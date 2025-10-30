BitBridge Capital Strategies Announces Nationwide Expansion and Key Corporate Milestones

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / BitBridge Capital Strategies, a next-generation financial services firm bridging traditional finance and digital assets, today announced its plan to secure consumer lending licenses in all 50 U.S. states, beginning with Florida as the inaugural state.

Bitbridge is in the process of submitting its application in Florida and is actively advancing filings in additional jurisdictions, with the goal of completing the full 50-state licensing framework within the coming quarters. This expansion will enable BitBridge to offer its proprietary digital asset-backed consumer lending products, the Bitcoin Respect Loan and the Bitcoin is Life and Bitcoin Respect credit cards to millions of underserved borrowers, combining the speed of fintech with the security of Bitcoin collateralization.

Strategic Corporate Advancements on Accelerated Timeline

BitBridge is also progressing on its efforts to become a fully reporting company under SEC guidelines. This transition will enhance transparency and position the company for potential future capital markets opportunities, including the trading of its shares.

Additionally, BitBridge will execute its initial Bitcoin treasury purchase within the same 30-day window and announce an agreement to fund an uplisting to Nasdaq that will enhance its BTC treasury and fund the BTC loan and credit card products. Establishing a strategic BTC reserve as part of its balance sheet optimization strategy and beginning to fund its loan product aligns with the company's core thesis of integrating digital assets into traditional financial operations while maintaining rigorous risk management protocols.

"Launching our 50-state licensing initiative with Florida, combined with becoming a fully reporting entity and establishing a Bitcoin treasury, creates a foundation for sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape," said Paul Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of BitBridge Capital Strategies. "These milestones represent only the beginning of what we plan to do as we enter into the consumer markets, gain market share and brand awareness."

About BitBridge Capital Strategies

BitBridge Capital Strategies is an American Bitcoin treasury company that empowers individuals and institutions to unlock liquidity and protect generational wealth through strategic Bitcoin investments and innovative lending solutions. By allocating its balance sheet primarily to Bitcoin, BitBridge preserves purchasing power and capitalizes on long-term appreciation, while its consumer-facing initiatives promote Bitcoin education and adoption. With a focus on innovative financial strategies, including disruptive Bitcoin lending, and its bold Bitcoin is Life branding campaign, BitBridge aims to deliver. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company expects to begin trading in the late fourth quarter and will provide market updates as its listing process progresses. Follow us on https://x.com/BitBridgebtc and visit https://bitbridgebtc.com/ or contact investor relations at ir@bitbridgebtc.com .

Disclaimers:

BitBridge is not currently licensed or chartered by any state or by any federal agency of the United States. Depending on its future activities, BitBridge plans to obtain one or more state or federal licenses or charters. The Bitcoin Respect Loan, Bitcoin Respect Card and the Bitcoin Is Life Card are not currently available. BitBridge expects to begin rollout of credit card requests in the first quarter of 2026; however, there can be no assurance as to the timing or availability of such product. Rewards or future perks associated with the cards have not been finalized at this time and are subject to change. Any future credit card offerings will be subject to applicable underwriting policies, regulatory requirements, and BitBridge's actual funding capacity. While the Bitcoin backed features of these cards are intended to support repayment, cardholders remain fully responsible for meeting their obligations.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, volatility in Bitcoin markets, borrower defaults, regulatory changes, and capital availability. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Leah Messina

Director of Communications for BitBridge

Email: leah@sinuatemedia.com

Phone: 917-843-8164

BitBridge Capital Strategies is not a bank. Lending products will be offered pursuant to applicable state licenses.

