Mexico's new regulation mandating battery systems for solar and wind projects positions it as a model for energy storage integration in Latin America, according to a new report.From ESS News Mexico has emerged as a leading example for energy storage development in Latin America, according to the White Paper on Energy Storage in Latin America and the Caribbean published by the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE). The report highlights Mexico's introduction of the region's first regulation requiring all solar and wind power plants to install battery systems equivalent to 30% of their installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...