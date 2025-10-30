Assembly lines for 19-seater regional ERA hybrid-electric aircraft and INTEGRAL family of aerobatic-capable training aircraft will bring more than a thousand jobs to U.S. Space Coast, says Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly

Aircraft manufacturer AURA AERO* cut the ribbon yesterday on an 11,000 sq. ft. facility at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Research Park that will serve as its U.S. headquarters and first production site. The campus will host the North American Delivery and Customer Support Center for the INTEGRAL program and lay the groundwork for the company's hybrid-electric ERA aircraft.

The initial production line will build the INTEGRAL family of two-seater, aerobatic-capable training aircraft offered first with a Lycoming piston engine and subsequently in a 100% electric version. The U.S. is the largest training market in the world, with nearly 600 FAA approved flight schools, over 75,000 pilots, and a growing demand for modern, cost-effective training aircraft with aerobatic capabilities, and is therefore a major market for INTEGRAL. Recently certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and with FAA certification underway, the INTEGRAL family offers an advanced, efficient solution for both traditional and electric flight training, making it a strong contender in the U.S. market.

In 2028, AURA AERO plans to open a 500,000 sq. ft. assembly line for its 19-seater aircraft ERA, and intends to be the world's first to manufacture a hybrid-electric regional aircraft, operating assembly lines in France and the U.S. The United States has emerged as one of the strongest markets for ERA, now accounting for more than one third of the orders worldwide. The company expects U.S. volumes to approach half of its global total as additional commitments are finalized.

The current LOI book stands at over 650 ERA aircraft, for more than $10.5 billion. Florida's site follows a partnership signed two years ago with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Space Florida, the state's aerospace economic development agency, played a key role in supporting the project, which is expected to create more than a thousand high-skill jobs in the region.

"Today's announcement by AURA AERO and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is a shining example of the Governor's leadership in growing Florida's aviation industries, focus on fostering the talent to support innovative aviation job creators, and development of a market in which innovators can invest capital confidently," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "Congratulations to the teams at ERAU, AURA AERO, Space Florida and Team Volusia for reaching this milestone in developing this unique partnership embedded into ERAU's campus, and eventually leading to full manufacturing and product delivery, creating hundreds of high demand jobs in next-generation aviation technology. This is a journey that began at the 2023 Paris Air Show, with the initial commitment announced at the 2024 Farnborough Air Show, and a commitment that came about because of an incredible team effort."

"Florida has long been a leader in aeronautics and space, and the technical expertise of its workforce is a tremendous asset in asserting our leadership in the electric and hybrid-electric aviation sectors," said Jérémy Caussade, President and co-founder of AURA AERO. "The State of Florida, Space Florida and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University have always believed in us and supported us from the beginning in this project, which is now coming to fruition."

"The opening of AURA AERO's headquarters at Embry-Riddle's Research Park marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with an innovative company shaping the future of sustainable aviation," said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. "AURA AERO's presence enhances our research ecosystem and offers unparalleled opportunities for students and faculty to engage directly with next-generation electric and hybrid-electric aircraft."

"AURA AERO's investment is another example of how Florida continues to lead the way in aerospace growth and innovation," said Space Florida Board Chair Jeanette Nuñez. "This milestone reflects the success of our strategy to attract companies that are redefining how and when the future of flight is built."

"We seek and foster opportunities to put Florida at the forefront of technological transformations," said Space Florida President CEO Rob Long. "AURA AERO represents the kind of progress and innovation that will move the aerospace industry forward for the better."

About AURA AERO:

A pioneer in low-carbon aviation, AURA AERO is committed to serve mankind by designing and manufacturing aircraft that accelerate air transport decarbonization. By combining the best in the aeronautical industry with state-of-the-art digital technologies, AURA AERO produces new generation aircraft with unrivaled efficiency: INTEGRAL, the two-seater training aircraft with an aerobatics capacity, and ERA, the 19-seater hybrid-electric regional aircraft.

Founded in 2018, AURA AERO is based at Toulouse-Francazal airport in France and employs nearly 250 people. Having obtained design and production agreements, the company confirms its status as a fully recognized aircraft manufacturer.

AURA AERO is supported by the Occitanie Region, the BPI (French Public Investment Bank) and venture capital firm Innovacom. Laureate of the European fund EIC Accelerator, of Innovation Fund as well as the France Relance and France 2030 programs, AURA AERO is a member of the steering committee of AZEA (Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation), and is one of the 16 founder-companies of the European Future Mobility Taskforce. AURA AERO is one of the rare companies to have received the European Union's STEP seal, which highlights projects developing innovative technologies in the field of energy, industry and digital technologies for applications related to space.

AURA AERO is proud to be the first aerospace company selected by the European Innovation Fund to receive a grant financed through carbon credits, as defined by the 'EU Emissions trading System' (ET ETS) one of the world's largest funding programs for the deployment of innovative low-carbon technologies.

