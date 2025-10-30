Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 octobre/October 2025) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. ("Seahawk"), has announced that further to its press release dated June 18, 2025, it has terminated the share exchange agreement dated June 17, 2025 with Alluvial Capital Corp. and its shareholders as well as the amended and restated share exchange agreement dated June 17, 2025 with FlexGPU Inc.

Seahawk will resume trading effective immediately.

For further in details please see the Company's news release.

_________________________________

Seahawk Ventures Inc. (« Seahawk ») a annoncé qu'à la suite de son communiqué de presse daté du 18 juin 2025, elle a résilié l'accord d'échange d'actions daté du 17 juin 2025 avec Alluvial Capital Corp. et ses actionnaires, ainsi que l'accord d'échange d'actions modifié et reformulé daté du 17 juin 2025 avec FlexGPU Inc.

Seahawk reprendra ses activités de négociation avec effet immédiat.

Pour plus de détails, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la société.

Issuer/Emetteur: Seahawk Ventures Inc. Symbol/Symbole: SEAG.X Effective Date/Date effective: Le 30 OCT 2025

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)