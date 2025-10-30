Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - The Board of Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) and its wholly owned subsidiary, North Borneo Gold Sdn Bhd (NBG), are pleased to provide this Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025 (September 2025 Quarter), which accompanies the September 2025 Quarter Cash Flow Report.

You are invited to click the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/30-10-2025-quarterly-activities-appendix-5b-cash-flow-report/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold exploration and development company focused on the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272587

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.