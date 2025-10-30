Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|ANDC
|Andina Copper Corporation
|Tuesday November 4, 2025
|ARMY
|Armory Mining Corp.
|DMED
|Diagnamed Holdings Corp.
|GURN
|Global Uranium Corp.
|SPIR
|Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.
|SX
|St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
|TNJ
|Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.
|UUU
|Vanguard Mining Corp.
|WISR
|WISR AI Systems Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
