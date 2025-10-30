Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date ANDC Andina Copper Corporation Tuesday November 4, 2025 ARMY Armory Mining Corp. DMED Diagnamed Holdings Corp. GURN Global Uranium Corp. SPIR Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. SX St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. TNJ Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. UUU Vanguard Mining Corp. WISR WISR AI Systems Inc.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)