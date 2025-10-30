ADGM Marks 10 Years of Unrivalled Growth and Innovation as the Region's Leading Financial Centre

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADGM, Abu Dhabi's international financial centre (IFC), marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a period of exceptional growth, regulatory excellence, and financial innovation.

Since its inception in 2015, the centre has attracted more than 300 financial firms, who today manage a combined USD 28.6 trillion globally, according to Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), positioning Abu Dhabi as a global "Capital of Capital." These include hedge funds, banks, large asset managers, private equity, venture capital and credit funds.

Growth over the past three years has been especially rapid, with the number of financial firms rising from 131 at the end of 2021 to 308 as of H1 2025, a 135% growth in 42 months, making ADGM one of the world's fastest-growing financial hubs in the MEASA region. ADGM achieved its 5-year Growth Strategy (2022-2027) in just three years.

Established with the ambition of transforming Abu Dhabi into a global hub for business and finance, ADGM has successfully navigated early challenges, to emerge as a resilient and future-ready IFC. In recent years, the centre has entered a period of accelerated growth, becoming the region's largest financial centre in terms of active licences.

From 2015 through to the end of 2024, Assets Under Management (AUM) within ADGM have demonstrated a remarkable triple-digit Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 123%.

This performance has been supported by exponential growth in fund activity, where the number of funds and fund/asset managers, both metrics, achieved strong AAGRs of 62% over the same period. Meanwhile, active licences have grown at a robust 71% AAGR, and operational entities have expanded by 62%.

Commenting on this significant milestone, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "Aligned with the vision and guidance of Abu Dhabi's strategic leadership, ADGM has seen unprecedented growth within its short history and matured into a global financial powerhouse, attracting some of the world's leading financial institutions. As we look to the next decade, our ambition to make ADGM one of the top five international financial centres globally is stronger than ever. Given what we've achieved so far, what we can build in the next ten years will be even greater."

Recent figures for H1 2025 demonstrate ADGM's sustained momentum across critical metrics, including a 42% year-on-year increase in AUM and a total of 154 fund and asset managers overseeing 209 funds. Meanwhile, the number of active licences in ADGM reached 11,128 - the highest in the region - while operational entities rose 42% to 2,972.

A Decade of Building Trust: Attracting Trillion-Dollar Titans

ADGM's robust regulatory framework, the first and only jurisdiction in the region to directly apply English common law, has become a benchmark of trust and transparency for international investors. Since its inception, the number of financial entities within ADGM had climbed at an AAGR of 55% by the end of 2024. ADGM's strong ties with Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, holding a combined USD 1.82 trillion, made it a compelling destination for global asset managers.

ADGM has welcomed some of the world's most prestigious financial institutions, including, BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, PGIM, Nuveen, Carlyle, Apollo,. In 2025, UBS, Davidson Kempner, Monroe Capital, Adam Street, HarbourVest, Carta, Kimmeridge, Investindustrial, PATRIZIA, Polen Capital, Seviora, Arcapita, Harrison Street, Partners Capital and Oryx Global Partners.

A Decade of Developing World-Class Infrastructure

ADGM has evolved into one of the world's largest financial districts, spanning 14.3 million square metres across both Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island.

The expansion to Al Reem Island increased ADGM's jurisdiction tenfold, enabling it to meet rising demand from international firms seeking a strategic base in the region.

A Decade of Empowering Human Capital

ADGM has played a pivotal role in building human capital that drives innovation, inclusion, and resilience.

The workforce across ADGM has grown at an AAGR of 23% until the end of 2024. With the completion of its expansion to Al Reem Island, ADGM's jurisdiction now covers Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, with more than 36,000 individuals contributing to the centre's vibrant and diversified ecosystem.

This reflects Abu Dhabi's appeal as a place where individuals can live, work, and thrive within the world's safest and most liveable city.

A Decade of Pioneering Regulations: Shaping the Future of Finance

ADGM has established itself as a regional leader in regulatory innovation, building a future-ready legal environment that instils global investor confidence.

From introducing frameworks and guidance on the Virtual Assets, DLT Foundations, Fiat-Referenced Tokenisation (FRT) and Real Property to Capital Markets, Alternative Investment Funds, Private Credit, Sustainable Finance and ESG, ADGM has been instrumental in pioneering progressive regulations, rooted in global best practices.

Initiatives such as the RegLab, Fintech and Digital Sandbox, efforts in Anti-money Laundering (AML), Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and chairing the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) have strengthened market integrity within ADGM's ecosystem.

A Decade in Motion: Future Ambitions

Going forward, ADGM will continue to set new benchmarks for innovation and resilience in areas from regulation and digital assets to AI, green finance, and family office services. The next decade will build on this foundation, with a renewed commitment to global standards, inclusive growth, and future-readiness, guided by the UAE's visionary leadership. ADGM also plans to lead in regulation and innovation and redefine what an IFC can be - a global gateway, a platform for change, and a magnet for next-generation financial talent.

Looking ahead, ADGM is seeking to position itself as one of the top 5 international financial centres, on par with New York, London, and Singapore. As part of this journey, ADGM is expanding its global footprint with a series of international roadshows in collaboration with other key Abu Dhabi entities.

