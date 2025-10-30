Pearl Announces Partnership to Bring Energy Rebate Program to Georgia Homeowners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Pearl is proud to announce a partnership with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) to provide Home Performance Reports for homeowners utilizing Georgia's Home Energy Rebates. This program, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, aims to make homes more energy-efficient, comfortable, and affordable to operate by providing easy-to-access rebates for energy-saving upgrades, fostering a cleaner and more sustainable future for Georgia residents.

Through this partnership, a Pearl Home Performance Report will be provided to participating households at a discounted rate based on income eligibility. This report will help Georgia homeowners understand and communicate the value added by the energy-efficient improvements made possible by Georgia's Home Energy Rebates.

"We are thrilled to partner with GEFA to support Georgia's Home Energy Rebates," said Robin LeBaron, president and co-founder at Pearl. "This partnership will enable us to help more homeowners improve their homes' efficiency, comfort, and value. The Pearl Home Performance Report that accompanies their equipment install will play a crucial role in capturing and documenting the added value of the energy-efficient upgrades. This ensures that the investments made in their home's energy efficiency are well communicated to future buyers, thereby increasing the home's market value and appeal."

"GEFA's partnership with Pearl aligns with our mission to promote energy efficiency and help Georgians save on their energy bills," said GEFA Executive Director Hunter Hill. "Documenting the efficiency improvements made possible by taxpayer-funded rebates is a worthwhile investment. Together, we will help homeowners understand the value of the energy efficiency improvements made to their homes."

About Pearl: Pearl sets the national standard for rating home performance. With our award-winning Pearl app, homeowners can capture and verify every upgrade, ensuring it's reflected in the public record for their home. Our Home Performance Report then shows how those improvements enhance safety, comfort, efficiency, and value. When it's time to sell or refinance, verified upgrades documented by Pearl instill confidence in buyers and lenders. Learn more at www.pearlscore.com .

