Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q3 2025:
- Revenue was USD 228.6 million, up 11% year-on-year (YoY) and up 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
- Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time (IFRS 15), revenue was USD 228.9 million, well above the guided range of USD 215-225 million
- EBITDA at USD 53.9 million, up 7% YoY and up 4% QoQ
- EBITDA margin of 23.6%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 24.2%, compared to the guidance of 22.5-25.5%
- EBIT was USD 23.8 million, down 5% YoY and up 10% QoQ
Outlook:
- Q4 2025 revenue is expected to come in within the range of USD 215-225 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 22.5% and 25.5%. This corresponds to a full-year revenue in the range of USD 863-873 million in 2025.
- The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.17 USD/Euro and does not take into account the impact of IFRS 15.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q3 y-o-y growth
Automotive
151.8
135.6
142.4
146.0
128.6
135.4
143.4
146.9
1%
Industrial
54.3
52.6
34.4
31.5
36.1
39.3
47.2
47.6
51%
Medical
16.4
14.5
13.2
12.1
16.5
13.8
15.1
21.2
74%
Subtotal core business
222.5
202.6
190.1
189.6
181.2
188.6
205.7
215.7
14%
92.8%
92.6%
93.7%
92.9%
92.1%
93.2%
94.2%
94.2%
CCC1
17.2
16.0
12.6
14.2
15.1
13.6
12.2
13.3
-7%
Others
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.5
0.2
0.4
0.0
Revenue*
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
218.3
228.9
12%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
-0.3
Total revenue
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
215.3
228.6
11%
1Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q3 y-o-y growth
CMOS
188.4
168.3
166.2
175.0
170.8
173.4
185.1
191.8
10%
Microsystems
27.9
24.1
25.1
21.6
20.2
22.9
25.3
27.5
27%
Silicon carbide
23.5
26.3
11.6
7.4
5.8
6.0
7.9
9.6
30%
Revenue*
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
218.3
228.9
12%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
-0.3
Total revenue
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
215.3
228.6
11%
Business development
In the third quarter of 2025, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 228.6 million, up 11% year-on-year and up 6% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time, quarterly revenue was USD 228.9 million, which is well above the guidance of USD 215-225 million. Third quarter revenue in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical was at USD 215.7 million*, up 14% year-on-year and up 5% quarter-on-quarter, representing a share of 94%* of total revenue.
Order intake for the third quarter amounted to USD 163.0 million, down 25% year-on-year and down 21% compared to the previous quarter. This is primarily due to continued inventory corrections by automotive customers as well as broader macroeconomic uncertainties resulting from geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. These factors have led to more cautious ordering patterns, while customers also take advantage of shorter cycle times placing orders later than usual and with reduced lead time. As a result, visibility is still restricted.
The backlog for the third quarter came in at USD 346.9 million, compared to USD 412.9 million at the end of the preceding quarter.
In the third quarter, X-FAB generated automotive revenue of USD 146.9 million*, up 1% year-on-year and up 2% quarter-on-quarter. Third quarter industrial revenue was USD 47.6 million*, up 51% year-on-year and 1% sequentially, reflecting the overall recovery of the industrial end market. The gradual recovery of X-FAB's silicon carbide (SiC) business contributed to this positive evolution. Medical revenue in the third quarter hit a record USD 21.2 million*, up 74% year-on-year and 40% quarter-on-quarter, highlighting the steady growth of X-FAB's medical business. Third quarter growth was mainly driven by contactless temperature sensors, DNA sequencing, and echography applications.
In the third quarter, CMOS revenue recorded a growth of 10%* year-on-year and 4%* quarter-on-quarter; microsystems revenue was up 27%* year-on-year and 9%* sequentially. X-FAB's SiC business continued to recover, and revenue grew strongly by 30%* year-on-year and 21%* quarter-on-quarter. The number of SiC wafers produced in the third quarter more than doubled year-on-year. SiC revenue growth is partially diluted by the much higher share of SiC raw wafers being supplied by customers today as compared to a year ago. This results in lower total billing due to less pass-through of substrate costs. The positive trend in the evolution of X-FAB's SiC business is underpinned by increasing bookings attributable to sustained demand from data center, electric vehicle, and renewable energy applications.
Quarterly prototyping revenue was USD 19.7 million*, down 16% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter.
Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Automotive
Prototyping
9.3
8.9
4.7
5.1
5.5
Production
136.7
119.7
130.8
138.2
141.4
Industrial
Prototyping
8.2
9.6
8.8
12.1
9.7
Production
23.3
26.5
30.5
35.2
37.9
Medical
Prototyping
3.0
2.3
1.5
1.8
2.8
Production
9.1
14.2
12.3
13.2
18.4
CCC
Prototyping
3.0
2.6
1.1
1.7
1.6
Production
11.3
12.6
12.5
10.5
11.6
Operations update
In September, X-FAB announced the inauguration of its new cleanroom in Malaysia, which will increase the site's manufacturing capacity from 30,000 to 40,000 wafer starts per month. Production at the new facility is being scaled up progressively, with the full increase in capacity anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2026. The expansion will effectively double the capacity for X-FAB's popular 180nm BCD-on-SOI technology, which is particularly suited for applications such as smart motor drivers, smart LED drivers, and battery management systems.
The recovery of X-FAB's silicon carbide business is supported by the existing SiC capacity at its Texas facility. The current installed capacity, combined with additional capacity scheduled to become operational by the end of 2026, will enable X-FAB to more than double its present production run rate without necessitating significant further investment.
Capital expenditures for the third quarter amounted to USD 23.5 million, bringing total capex as of September 30 to USD 178.9 million. The full-year capital expenditure projection remains unchanged at USD 250 million.
Financial update
Third quarter EBITDA was USD 53.9 million with an EBITDA margin of 23.6%. Excluding the impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin would have been 24.2%, within the guided range of 22.5-25.5%.
Profitability remains unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations as X-FAB's business is naturally hedged. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.10 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been unchanged at 23.6%.
In the third quarter, X-FAB reported a financial result of USD -5.6 million, primarily comprising an interest result of USD -4.3 million. Unrealized foreign exchange losses arising from the revaluation of Euro-denominated debt amounted to USD 0.8 million (non-cash).
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter amounted to USD 174.2 million, up 16.5 million compared to the previous quarter, while net debt decreased by USD 21.1 million quarter-on-quarter.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, commented: "X-FAB continued to grow in the third quarter, posting a solid increase in revenue for the third consecutive period amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. There is significant interest in our specialty technologies. Our silicon carbide business has made measurable progress, with growing design activity on our latest SiC technology platform. Additionally, our Microsystems division continues to advance with collaborative co-creation projects enhancing our growth pipeline. While visibility continues to be limited, I am confident in X-FAB's positioning that supports sustained long-term business success."
Financial calendar
February 5, 2026
Publication of Q4 2025 results
March 31, 2026
Publication of Annual Report 2025
April 30, 2026
Publication of Q1 2026 results/
Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026
Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Revenue*
228,884
203,982
218,275
649,491
625,541
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-319
2,384
-2,992
-1,531
2,079
Total revenue
228,565
206,366
215,283
647,961
627,620
Revenues in USD in
56
56
56
57
59
Revenues in EUR in
44
44
44
43
41
Cost of sales
-180,281
-155,162
-165,350
-505,107
-481,184
Gross profit
48,284
51,204
49,933
142,853
146,436
Gross profit margin in %
21.1
24.8
23.2
22.0
23.3
Research and development expenses
-12,369
-13,087
-13,458
-36,818
-35,581
Selling expenses
-2,088
-2,177
-2,407
-6,743
-6,857
General and administrative expenses
-12,406
-11,369
-13,393
-37,197
-35,840
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
480
534
785
2,042
2,362
Other income and other expenses
1,887
-147
232
2,456
4,455
Operating profit
23,788
24,957
21,693
66,593
74,976
Finance income
4,143
12,191
19,612
30,249
24,744
Finance costs
-9,774
-10,945
-36,994
-60,452
-26,017
Financial result
-5,631
1,246
-17,382
-30,204
-1,273
Profit before tax
18,157
26,204
4,311
36,390
73,703
Income tax
-1,573
-254
-4,702
-7,995
-4,872
Profit for the period
16,584
25,950
-392
28,395
68,831
Operating profit (EBIT)
23,788
24,957
21,693
66,593
74,976
Depreciation
30,078
25,345
29,896
87,923
74,137
EBITDA
53,866
50,302
51,589
154,516
149,113
EBITDA margin in %
23.6
24.4
24.0
23.8
23.8
Earnings per share
0.13
0.20
0.00
0.22
0.53
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.16772
1.09825
1.13337
1.11802
1.08740
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
|*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2025
unaudited
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2024
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2024
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
1,211,016
1,005,438
1,144,620
Investment properties
7,083
7,478
7,412
Intangible assets
6,501
6,053
6,319
Other non-current assets
29
46
42
Deferred tax assets
64,482
83,277
66,725
Total non-current assets
1,289,111
1,102,293
1,225,118
Current assets
Inventories
287,471
284,146
281,765
Contract assets
16,561
26,090
18,092
Trade and other receivables
95,100
91,307
96,648
Other assets
85,949
45,154
69,253
Cash and cash equivalents
174,225
315,917
215,837
Total current assets
659,306
762,613
681,595
TOTAL ASSETS
1,948,417
1,864,905
1,906,713
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
270,359
249,557
241,648
Cumulative translation adjustment
580
465
462
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity
1,051,623
1,030,707
1,022,794
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
403,356
333,757
369,616
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
2,690
4,833
4,257
Total non-current liabilities
406,047
338,590
373,873
Current liabilities
Trade payables
40,978
48,962
67,658
Current loans and borrowings
63,823
33,492
44,517
Other current liabilities and provisions
385,946
413,155
397,872
Total current liabilities
490,747
495,608
510,046
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,948,417
1,864,905
1,906,713
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
18,157
26,204
4,311
36,390
73,703
Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities:
37,235
21,988
52,164
120,348
74,692
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
30,078
25,345
29,896
87,923
74,137
Amortization of investment grants and subsidies
-1,601
-924
-1,229
-4,062
-2,221
Interest income and expenses (net)
4,302
2,308
4,316
12,373
2,961
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-1,403
-312
-55
-1,511
-4,083
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
483
1,144
-4,160
-3,677
1,144
Other non-cash transactions (net)
5,376
-5,573
23,396
29,301
2,754
Changes in working capital:
-1,433
29,732
-25,537
-33,752
36,420
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
16,463
17,693
-16,471
1,289
36,156
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets
-5,240
1,361
-6,646
-5,325
20,191
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
736
-6,559
-6,896
-5,706
-12,113
Decrease/(increase) of contract assets
319
-2,384
2,992
1,531
-2,079
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
656
-3,323
-1,047
-4,542
-17,898
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
-14,367
22,944
2,532
-20,999
12,164
Income taxes (paid)/received
-4,023
914
-337
-5,255
-1,754
Net cash from operating activities
49,936
78,838
30,602
117,730
183,061
Cash flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-23,455
-149,775
-53,726
-178,911
-376,648
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
0
0
0
-1,634
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
1,467
312
65
1,585
4,123
Interest received
994
2,644
1,022
3,180
9,060
Net cash used in investing activities
-20,993
-146,820
-52,639
-174,146
-365,099
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
5,467
78,634
21,668
56,038
171,535
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-6,368
-20,582
-17,469
-44,918
-120,339
Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements
0
32,766
26,925
30,020
59,234
Payments of lease installments
-4,727
-5,080
-9,131
-18,004
-9,309
Interest paid
-5,851
-4,834
-4,851
-15,519
-13,466
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
-11,478
80,903
17,142
7,617
87,655
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances
-918
12,941
5,334
7,187
4,599
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
17,464
12,921
-4,895
-48,799
-94,383
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
157,678
290,054
157,240
215,837
405,701
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
174,225
315,917
157,678
174,225
315,917
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15
