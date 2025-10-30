Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Portland Investment Counsel Inc. ("Portland") is pleased to announce that the following Portland funds have been recognized at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA):

Portland Focused Plus Fund LP - Equity Focused Category

Second place, Best One-Year Return

Second place, Best Ten-Year Return

Portland Private Income Fund - Private Debt Focused Category

Third place, Best Ten-Year Return

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP - Private Equity Category

First place, Best One-Year Return

First place, Best Three-Year Return

Third place, Best Five-Year Return

"Portland is delighted to have been recognized with six awards at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, a noteworthy achievement in Canada's hedge fund industry. This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to delivering strong returns for our investors. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all fellow winners and commend Alternative IQ for hosting another remarkable event," said Dragos Berbecel, Chief Investment Officer.

James Cole, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Portland Focused Plus Fund LP, who attended the event, added:

"The Focused Plus Fund LP's recognition for both one-year and ten-year performance underscores the value of disciplined investing and our commitment to long-term wealth creation. We continue to focus on quality businesses, concentrated holdings, and alignment with our investors."

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 7 categories as well as the Overall Best 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund. A total of 291 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2025 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

To learn more about these award-winning funds, visit:

Portland Focused Plus Fund LP | Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Private Income Fund | Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen Fund LP I Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

About Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland is an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. We have a reputation for being Owners and Operators thus we are insightful Investors. Portland provides portfolio management and exempt market dealer services as well as investment products. Our investor roots date back to 1987. www.portlandic.com

About Alternative IQ:

Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences (which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards:

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272590

SOURCE: Portland Investment Counsel Inc.