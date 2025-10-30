OrbitsIQ will partner with management to build on UNIO's strong foundation and drive the next phase of growth, transforming connectivity between space and terrestrial networks.

OrbitsIQ Global (OrbitsIQ), a global telecommunications company specializing in satellite and terrestrial network integration to deliver connectivity solutions for mobile assets like vehicles, planes, and boats, recently acquired UNIO Enterprise (UNIO), a Munich-based provider of broadband connectivity solutions that merge space-based and terrestrial networks, including 4G and 5G.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2022 as a joint venture between Isar Aerospace, Reflex Aerospace, Mynaric, and SES, UNIO has been at the forefront of eliminating connectivity dead zones to deliver uninterrupted digital access for mobile users. Its flagship UNIO Move B2B solution offers a turnkey platform that intelligently merges satellite and terrestrial connectivity to ensure reliable broadband access for mobility sectors, including automotive, maritime, and aviation.

OrbitsIQ was founded in 2024 and is based in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States and around the world. The company focuses on building a bridge across terrestrial cellular and space-based connectivity to deliver uninterrupted services to fixed and mobile assets such as vehicles, boats, planes, and autonomous systems.

"We are very pleased to announce this transaction and welcome UNIO to the OrbitsIQ global team," said OrbitsIQ Chairman and CEO Joe Euteneuer. "UNIO'sindustry-first, AI-powered smart switchenables uncompromised digital applications and seamlessly complements our global anywhere anytime connectivity vision."

Euteneuer added, "This acquisition positions the combined company as a leader in global telematics innovation, enabling seamless, multi-band mobility connectivity to power a new era of efficiency, safety, and intelligent operations."

"Joining OrbitsIQ is a significant milestone for UNIO and we look forward to working with a partner that maintains our team and helps ensure that our mission will carry forward," said UNIO CEO Katrin Bacic. "This collaboration aims to combine UNIO's unique broadband connectivity solutions with OrbitsIQ's vision to seamlessly integrate satellite and terrestrial networks with mobile assets. We look forward to working with Joe and his team to solve the challenge of unreliable connectivity." added Bacic.

About UNIO Enterprise

UNIO solves the challenge of unreliable connectivity for vehicles and mobile applications by merging terrestrial cellular and satellite networks through its intelligent UNIO Move B2B solution. This enables real-time, uninterrupted digital access and opens new opportunities for connected mobility worldwide.

About OrbitsIQ Global

Founded in 2024, headquartered in Luxembourg with international offices, including in the US, OrbitsIQ Global SA is building a ubiquitous connectivity capability across terrestrial and satellite networks, delivering uninterrupted, secure services to fixed and mobile assets.

