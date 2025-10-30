Anne Huntington Sharma Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Huntington Learning Center

Seasoned leader, philanthropist, and mother to drive the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider into its next era of growth and innovation

ORADELL, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Huntington Learning Center , the nation's leading provider of K-12 tutoring and test preparation services, today announced that Anne Huntington Sharma has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Huntington Learning Center, approaching its 50th year of service, continues to expand its impact nationwide with approximately 75,000 students served annually and 250 locations across the U.S. Anne's appointment marks a pivotal moment in the organization's growth strategy and commitment to advancing its mission to give every student the best education possible.

Anne has served as President since 2019, playing a central role in business strategy, operational transformation, and system-wide growth. Under her leadership, Huntington Learning Center navigated one of the most disruptive periods in education history, leading the organization's rapid pivot to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensured uninterrupted service across hundreds of locations and reinforced Huntington's position as the trusted leader in tutoring and test prep.

"Anne has been a transformative and results-oriented leader with a deep understanding of both the mission and the market," said Eileen Huntington, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors. "She has a proven ability to steer the organization through challenges while positioning us for long-term growth. The Board is confident that under her leadership, Huntington Learning Center will continue to thrive and expand its impact on students nationwide."

"This appointment is both an honor and a responsibility I embrace with deep commitment," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and CEO of Huntington Learning Center. "Education is at a critical inflection point, and Huntington's role has never been more vital. I am committed to building for the future through innovation and partnership, ensuring that every student we serve has the opportunity to succeed academically and in life."

In addition to her leadership at Huntington, Anne brings a unique perspective shaped by her work across education, philanthropy, and the arts. Anne has also produced award-winning documentaries and served on multiple nonprofit boards, demonstrating her ability to lead across disciplines, connect communities, and amplify impact.

As Co-Chairs of the Board, Eileen and Ray Huntington will remain actively involved in the company and are working alongside Anne on a thoughtful, phased transition of day-to-day responsibilities over the next year.

Founded in 1977, Huntington Learning Center has grown into a household name synonymous with academic excellence and results-driven learning. On average, Huntington students see an increase of more than two grade levels in reading and math in just 50 hours of tutoring, and test prep students achieve average score improvements of 229 points on the SAT and 5.4 points on the ACT. These outcomes have made Huntington a trusted partner for families, schools, and communities for nearly five decades. This milestone marks the next chapter for the nearly 50-year-old family business, as Anne continues to build on its legacy and position Huntington Learning Center for the future.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. We prep for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com

