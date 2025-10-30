vivo X300 Series Makes Global Debut with 200 MP ZEISS Ultra-Clear Imaging to Advance Flagship Excellence

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today officially announced the global launch of its latest X-series flagships: the X300 and X300 Pro. Celebrating vivo's 30th anniversary, the series underscores the brand's deep commitment to user-oriented innovation and technical excellence. Both models feature 200 MP ZEISS Ultra-Clear Imaging, marking a transformative leap in smartphone photography. In addition to imaging, the X300 series also provides comprehensive upgrades across its operating system, performance, and design, offering a powerfully advanced and effortlessly comfortable premium experience, raising the bar for flagship excellence.

Prominent ZEISS Partnership and a Leap in Ultra-Clear Imaging

The X300 Pro debuts with a 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera featuring the upgraded Ultra-Sensing Sensor HPB for 200 MP ultra-clear imaging experience. Its 50 MP ZEISS Gimbal-Grade Main Camera boasts a large 1/1.28? sensor, and industry-leading CIPA 5.5-rated stabilization[1], delivering more stable, faster, and clearer shots while greatly enhancing overall imaging performance. The X300 Pro also includes the new Pro Imaging Chip VS1, which significantly improves the speed of image output, clarity, and noise reduction.

The X300 is equipped with a 200 MP ZEISS Main Camera featuring the Ultra-Sensing Sensor HPB and CIPA 4.5-rated stabilization[2], achieving a pro-level imaging leap by capturing even more stable and ultra-clear shots. In addition, its ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, powered by the new LYT-602 sensor, which offers higher dynamic range and lower power consumption, further enhances the X300's telephoto imaging capabilities.

The X300 series also sees a full upgrade to its front camera-a 50 MP ZEISS Wide-Angle Front Camera equipped with autofocus, ensuring sharpness at various distances. Paired with vivo's proprietary high-resolution portrait algorithm, it powers a new front camera mode that delivers ultra-clear images with naturally detailed textures, while also meeting advanced demands such as video recording and professional-grade photography.

Expanding the imaging ecosystem, both models are compatible with the vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit. Its advanced telephoto capability delivers industry-leading performance, offering sharper clarity, richer detail, and a soft, natural bokeh effect-making it effortless to capture grand scenes, whether at concerts, sporting events, or on scenic hikes.

Enhanced Photography and Videography Capabilities for Boundless Creativity

The vivo X300 series pushes the boundaries of creativity with all-scenario imaging innovation, offering users a comprehensive experience from casual shooting to professional creation.

For leisure and entertainment, Stage Mode 2.0 captures every angle of your precious moments. Its 4K Stage All-in-One Recording enables shooting HD photos while recording video, delivering image quality comparable to the standard photo mode. Dual-View Stage Video allows simultaneous use of any two cameras, flawlessly capturing both you and the performers together in the same frame during live events.

For daily use, the X300 series delivers ultra-clear portrait with exceptional sharpness even when zoomed in. It introduces significant enhancements to portrait photography, including ZEISS Natural Portrait for realistic and natural skin retouching, Multi-Focal HD Portrait with exceptional detail, Night Portrait mode that automatically detects and addresses common night scene lighting challenges, and Portrait Snapshot across all focal lengths. The X300 Pro further introduces 20x Long-Range Motion Snapshot and Telephoto Flower & Bird Shots that supports ZEISS Mirotar Telephoto Style Bokeh-purpose-built for telephoto scenarios, helping subjects stand out through its unique mirror ring-effect, adding originality and bringing a touch of iconic ZEISS technology to every shot.

The series makes further breakthroughs in professional video recording. Both models support industry-leading 4K 120 fps Pro Video, while the X300 Pro goes a step further with both its main and telephoto cameras supporting 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision Video and 4K 120 fps 10-bit Log Video, delivering film-quality dynamic range and greater post-production flexibility. Portrait video is just as impressive-the series is the industry's first to support 4K 60 fps Portrait Video with exceptional stability, superb color reproduction, and true-to-life skin textures, making it the ideal vlog companion for capturing people.

The introduction of AI Image Studio substantially enhances both the convenience and creativity of shooting through features such as AI One-Shot Multi-Crop for automatically generating multiple compositions, AI Landscape Master for enhancing images in challenging weather and applying creative styles, and Live Photo Passerby Erase that helps preserve every special moment.

OriginOS Making Its Global Debut

Together with the X300 series, OriginOS made its global market debut. Supported by Ultra-core Computing, Memory Fusion, and Dual Rendering engines, the all-new OriginOS brings overseas users a fresh smartphone experience that combines lasting fluency, natural design, and personalized intelligence.

vivo's self-developed Origin Smooth Engine optimizes the entire process from computing and storage to display. By organically blending multiple elements, the all-new Origin Design System creates a visually elegant and rich, user-friendly, and intuitive space, making every interaction a delight. Flip Cards introduce a dynamic, gyroscope-based interaction that lets you effortlessly switch lock-screen styles by simply tilting or moving your phone, allowing for more personalized settings.

Running on OriginOS, Origin Island enhances user interaction with intelligent suggestions and real-time reminders for meetings, music, and more. The vivo Office Kit[3] boosts cross-device productivity through phone-to-PC mirroring, Free Transfer for files of any format, remote control, and multi-device note syncing. Furthermore, OriginOS includes a powerful suite of AI tools such as AI Creation for rewriting, translation, summarization, and brainstorming, while integration with Google Gemini further enhances creativity, productivity, and collaboration across devices.

Along with OriginOS, vivo introduces the vivo Security brand, which consolidates all privacy and protection features into a unified framework. Key features like Private Space provide a secure, encrypted, and isolated area for your sensitive files, and include hardware-level encryption for authorized access, underscoring vivo's commitment to providing a seamless, worry-free experience. The X300 series enjoys 5-Year OS Upgrades & 7-Year Security Maintenance, ensuring your device remains up-to-date and reliable for the long haul.

Leading Performance, Efficiency, and Endurance

At the core of the X300 series lies the Dimensity 9500-a cutting-edge chip jointly defined by vivo and MediaTek, and built on TSMC's N3P process. This platform delivers exceptional power and remarkable energy efficiency, featuring a 3rd Gen all-big-core CPU, a fully upgraded 12-core G1-Ultra GPU that sets the industry standard for graphics and performance, and an ultra-efficient NPU that doubles processing capability while halving power consumption. The dual-chip integration of the Dimensity 9500 and vivo's Imaging Chip V3+ enables advanced computational photography and cinematic video processing, debuting the industry's first 4K 60 FPS cinematic portrait video. The overall unified and powerful architecture ensures the Dimensity 9500's top-tier performance and efficiency, providing a truly flagship-level experience for everyday tasks.

With the BlueVolt Battery System, the X300 series combines fourth-generation silicon anode technology with semi-solid electrolyte materials to deliver both higher capacity and stronger reliability. It also features an upgraded Global Bypass Charging system with intelligent temperature control, providing a smooth experience during intensive use and enhanced battery protection when charging. X300 Pro comes with a 6510 mAh battery, while X300 offers 6040 mAh[4], both supporting 90W FlashCharge[5] and wireless charging.

The X300 series is equipped with an 8T LTPO display with up to 2000 nits global peak brightness for clear visibility even in bright environments. It also employs 2160 Hz Full-Range Luminance PWM Dimming and Full-Range Luminance DC Dimming, which effectively reduce the SVM value, ensuring superior eye protection.

In terms of durability, the series is rated for IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. The X300 features Reinforced Glass and the X300 Pro features Armor Glass, ensuring both slimness and sturdiness. 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 offers instant recognition, even with wet fingers. AI SuperLink maintains stable, low-latency connections in challenging environments, while the Efficient Cooling System ensures steady performance during gaming or long video recording.

Where Minimalist Aesthetic Meets Premium Comfort

The X300 series features a Unibody 3D Glass Design that seamlessly integrates the camera module, offering refined aesthetics and enhanced comfort. Its rear coral velvet glass boasts a silky, fingerprint-resistant, and skin-friendly frosted texture.

The X300 features a compact 6.31-inch flat display, weighing just 190g and measuring only 7.95mm thick, offering a minimalist and balanced design. The X300 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch flat display housed in a sleek 7.99mm body, delivering a more professional and premium aesthetic.[6]

The series presents a diverse color palette designed to complement a variety of styles. The X300 model features Phantom Black and Mist Blue, alongside Halo Pink-a vibrant and fashionable shade that embodies a chic and refined aesthetic-together with Iris Purple and Summit Red. The X300 Pro retains Phantom Black, Mist Blue, and Cloud White, while introducing Dune Brown, delivering a classic and sophisticated look.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

