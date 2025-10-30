Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Dubai's flower delivery and subscription Double Jenya Flower Shop introduces fully customized flower subscriptions, plus venue decoration and balloon services that transform any occasion into an unforgettable experience.

What started as a family passion in 2021 has blossomed into one of Dubai's most sought-after floristry brands. DJflowers, founded by Ievgeniia Kostenko, began as a personal hobby driven by passion, grew up into a floral studio real quick. Today, DJflowers, also known as Double Jenya Flower Shop, is celebrated for transforming European floral traditions into modern, luxury arrangements that tell a story.

Now, the company is taking personalization to an entirely new level with the launch of its premium flower subscription service and expanded offerings in venue decorations and balloon styling.

A Subscription That Brings Spaces to Life

The company's flower subscription isn't a typical weekly delivery. It's designed for people who want fresh, beautiful arrangements that actually fit their lifestyle.

Everything is customizable at DJflowers. Clients choose their preferred styles, colors, and delivery schedule.

Flexible pricing and personalized options ensure every arrangement creates an elegant atmosphere.

Florist Concierge: A Personal Design Partner for Every Occasion

Beyond its subscription service, Double Jenya Flower Shop has launched something new to Dubai - a florist concierge that works like having a personal floral designer on call.

Clients connect directly with DJflowers expert florists who design arrangements tailored to their specific needs. Whether matching flowers to a home's interior, creating the perfect venue atmosphere, or planning celebration décor, the concierge handles it all.

Concierge services include:

Custom floral installations for weddings, proposals, and special events

Balloon styling and décor that adds a playful yet sophisticated touch to any occasion

Holiday and seasonal decorations designed to match any aesthetic

Luxury event styling for yacht parties, gender reveals, photo shoots, and more

What sets DJflowers team apart is their belief that flowers aren't just decorations. They're mood-setters and memory-makers. Every arrangement at Double Jenya Flower Shop is designed to become part of the story - whether it's the floral arch for a proposal or the centerpiece sparking dinner conversation.

Trusted, Fast, and Built on a Foundation of Care

The company's reputation is built on more than beautiful flowers - it's built on reliability and trust. Every arrangement is a reflection of their family roots: personal, thoughtful, and crafted with care.

A Family Business That Grew Into a Dubai Favorite

What began as Ievgeniia Kostenko's personal passion for arranging flowers has grown into a brand that sets the standard for luxury floristry in the UAE. But even as DJflowers expands, the essence remains the same: flowers are more than décor. They're a way to express emotion, celebrate moments, and transform spaces.

From their customized subscriptions to full-service event styling, the company continues to redefine what it means to experience flowers.

Discover more about DJflowers at djflowers.ae or join the community on Instagram @djflowers.ae.

About:

Double Jenya Flower Shop is a premium florist boutique in Dubai, offering unique, hand-crafted bouquets, personalized flower subscriptions, and full-service venue decorations. Founded in 2021 by Ievgeniia Kostenko, the brand has grown from a family-run passion project into one of Dubai's most recognized names in luxury floristry, celebrated for its artistry, speed, and commitment to creating unforgettable experiences.

DJflowers

Double Jenya Flower Shop

Website: https://djflowers.ae/

