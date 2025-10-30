Oritain Global Limited: Gemma Lynch Joins Oritain as Chief Customer Officer to Drive Global Growth and Customer Excellence

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oritain is pleased to announce the appointment of Gemma Lynch as Chief Customer Officer, based in London. In this key leadership role, Gemma will oversee global sales and account management, bringing a strategic focus to customer success, commercial growth, and global partnerships.

Gemma brings over 20 years of experience in sales, commercial and operational leadership across the UK and North America. Her career spans senior roles in enterprise sales and client services, delivering strong growth across both corporate and public sector clients. Her ability to build high-performing teams and deliver measurable value to customers will be critical for Oritain's next phase of growth.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Oritain, as the company expands its global footprint and reinforces its position as the source of truth in global supply chains. Speaking about the appointment, Alyn Franklin, CEO of Oritain, said that "Gemma's leadership and customer-first mindset will be instrumental as we scale our impact and deepen relationships with clients around the world. Her experience and energy align perfectly with our mission to bring trust, transparency, and integrity to global supply chains."

Gemma shares Oritain's commitment to excellence and purpose-driven growth. Reflecting on her new role, she said "I'm thrilled to be joining Oritain at such a transformative time. The company's mission to bring clarity and confidence to global supply chains is one I deeply believe in. I look forward to working with our customers to unlock new opportunities and deliver meaningful impact."

As Chief Customer Officer, Gemma will play a central role in shaping Oritain's customer strategy, ensuring that every client engagement reflects the company's values of scientific integrity, transparency, and long-term partnership.

Media contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

mediainquiries@oritain.com

About Oritain: