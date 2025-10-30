doola Launches New AI Co-Founder Action to Help E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Drive Sales and Scale; on Track to Close 2025 With Strong Customer and Revenue Growth

AI Business-in-a-Box Now Helping Over 15,000 Founders Globally Handle Back Office Tasks and Grow E-Commerce Storefronts

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / doola, the AI Business-in-a-Box for global e-commerce entrepreneurs, today announces the addition of an AI Co-Founder Action with four powerful capabilities to its flagship product, the AI Co-Founder.

AI Co-Founder



doola provides entrepreneurs starting a Shopify or Amazon store with one platform that handles the heavy lifting of running and scaling an e-commerce business, managing everything from LLC creation and bookkeeping, to taxes and compliance deadlines. The new AI agents, which encompass bookkeeping, advertising, compliance and e-commerce analytics, will further aid e-commerce founders in maximizing sales while meeting U.S. business requirements.

"We have tapped into a significant market need, evidenced both by our rapid growth and feedback from thousands of e-commerce founders telling us they want the entirety of their back office functions managed reliably through a single platform," said Arjun Mahadevan, CEO and founder of doola. "We are committed to meeting this need and to continued innovation, delivering new ways to cut founders' back-office work from hours to minutes, quickly move them from idea to first sale and automate the complex operations of scaling a U.S. business."

In 2025 to date, doola has served over 15,000 founders globally, a 30+% increase over last year, and has experienced 100% year-over-year revenue growth.

Starting today, doola customers on the Total Compliance and Business-in-a-Box plans will have access to AI Co-Founder Actions at no additional charge. Starter plan customers can upgrade to unlock full access to all AI capabilities.

Specifically, the new features provide:

The AI Co-Founder Actions bookkeeping capability that connects directly to a business's bank accounts. E-Commerce entrepreneurs can ask questions of their data such as "what is my profit margin?" and "what were my top expenses last month?" and receive instant insights.

The AI Co-Founder Actions e-commerce analytics capability that connects to Shopify and Amazon to see exactly what's selling and current inventory levels. This agent tracks total sales and orders, provides analysis of sales and average order value and delivers real time inventory levels.

The AI Co-Founder Actions advertising capability that enables e-commerce entrepreneurs to see their ad performance across Google Ads, Meta and TikTok among others. Questions can be asked of the data such as "which campaign had the highest impressions last week?" Other benefits include budget vs. spend monitoring and engagement metrics.

The AI Co-Founder Actions compliance capability that provides access to critical documents like EIN letters and operating agreements through plain language requests.

"Running an e-commerce brand is a 24/7 job. doola already saves me hours on bookkeeping, but the new AI Co-Founder is a game-changer." said Tommy Castellano, CEO and Founder of Kyvo. "Automating compliance, tax prep and having knowledge at my fingertips means I can get back to focusing on my product and customers."

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) is the AI Business-in-a-Box for global e-commerce entrepreneurs . The platform provides an all-in-one back-end solution including U.S. LLC formation, Registered Agent services, an EIN, a U.S. business bank account and payment processor access, bookkeeping, tax filings, and compliance. By integrating these complex services, doola empowers founders from over 175 countries to start and scale their U.S. businesses with confidence. doola is backed by $13 million in venture capital from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and more. Visit www.doola.com .

