McCormick Systems: McCormick Identifies Six Critical Warning Signs When Selecting Electrical Estimating Software

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company and provider of all-in-one takeoff and estimating solutions for MEP contractors, has released a comprehensive guide to help electrical contractors avoid costly mistakes when investing in estimating software.

With electrical estimating software representing a significant investment in both purchase costs and implementation time, choosing the wrong solution can lead to operational setbacks, lost bids and frustrated teams. Choosing well can raise bid production and reduce rework across planning. McCormick's new resource identifies six critical red flags that contractors should watch for during their software selection process.

The resource highlights the dangers of unresponsive customer support and poor implementation processes. Electrical estimating software requires hands-on setup, personalized training and ongoing expert assistance, particularly when replacing legacy systems or scaling to complex workflows. Vendors without dedicated, knowledgeable support teams leave contractors waiting days for help during critical bidding windows.

Additional red flags identified in the guide include:

On-premises-only systems that limit remote access, collaboration and flexibility

Vendors treating software as a side project rather than a core business focus

Poor company reputation, indicating a lack of innovation and customer commitment

Missing electrical-specific databases that force contractors to manually build material lists, labor units and assemblies from scratch

The guide also warns against software solutions that force users to juggle separate programs for takeoff and estimating - a common issue that creates time-consuming, error-prone workflows through constant exporting and importing between systems. This disconnect increases the risk of inconsistencies between quantities counted and prices quoted, ultimately leading to inaccurate bids and missed opportunities.

McCormick's integrated platform addresses these concerns by offering all-in-one takeoff and estimating capabilities, personalized one-on-one implementation, U.S.-based support with average response times under 10 minutes, customizable electrical-specific databases and secure cloud-based access from anywhere.

For the complete guide on identifying red flags in electrical estimating software and making informed purchasing decisions, click here.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-identifies-six-critical-warning-signs-when-selecting-el-1092583