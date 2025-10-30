Sigma recognized for product innovation, industry disruption, and exceptional partnership as an emerging technology leader

Sigma, the leader in AI data applications, today announced its induction into the JPMorganChase Hall of Innovation, an honor recognizing technology that drives real business value. The recognition was presented at the firm's Technology Innovation Symposium.

Enterprise analytics teams win with speed delivered securely. Sigma, fueled by AI, enables users to analyze and build applications on live data, combining billions of records, unstructured documents analysis, and the first and only platform enabling warehouse write-back.

Using Sigma's AI platform, enterprises like JPMorganChase are transforming their application stack and enabling users to automate manual processes and replace inefficient legacy SaaS products. Forecasting, reconciliation, inventory management, budget, and much more are among the thousands of applications that Sigma-enabled clients have built and use daily.

"JPMorganChase has been a forward-thinking partner from the start. We're grateful for the opportunity to work alongside their teams, who push the boundaries of what's possible with data, and to demonstrate how Sigma's single, governed workspace helps turn insights into action at the speed of business," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma.

"Sigma's enterprise-ready platform has delivered value for JPMorganChase, empowering our teams across our businesses to work smarter," said Erin King, Chief Information Officer for Global Banking at J.P. Morgan. "We recognize their exceptional efforts, cutting-edge solutions, and collaborative spirit with the Hall of Innovation Award."

To learn more about how Sigma can accelerate insights, improve performance, and drive innovation by seamlessly integrating AI, apps, and analytics, visit Sigma.

About Sigma

Sigma's AI platform transforms warehouse data into decisions and automations. Teams answer questions on live, governed data in minutes, and automate their workflows to generate immediate productivity gains. The result is high velocity decisions, software consolidation, increased automation, and a warehouse vision that finally pays off.

