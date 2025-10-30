Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Files Breakthrough Patent for Hardware-Accelerated AI System That Redefines Real-Time Credibility and Media Verification

New 'hardware-accelerated truth verification' system designed to combat real-time misinformation and challenge Big Tech's 30% app store 'toll roads'.

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) Digitalage, the next-generation social media and AI company founded by Peter Michaels, today announced the filing of a U.S. Provisional Patent Application (No. 63/908,082) titled "A System, Method, and Apparatus for Hardware-Accelerated, Multi-Modal Credibility Analysis with Dynamic Calibration and Continual Learning."

This filing establishes a foundational patent in hardware-accelerated truth verification - a system capable of analyzing text, video, audio, and images simultaneously, in real time, with sub-20 millisecond latency.

The invention introduces Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) purpose-built for credibility analysis, bridging AI explainability with instant decision intelligence, something never before achieved in large-scale content verification.

A Major Leap Beyond Microsoft's Myslinski Patent Portfolio

Microsoft's Myslinski patents dominated early credibility and multimodal analysis research, defining a decade of machine-verification architecture.

Digitalage's new patent surpasses those limitations, introducing a hardware-software co-optimized architecture that outperforms prior benchmarks in both accuracy and latency, achieving:

56.5% claim-verification accuracy on FEVER (a 24.63% lift over current benchmarks)

4× throughput and >4.25× lower latency on ASIC-accelerated hardware

Continual learning loops that self-calibrate against deepfake and misinformation models without retraining from scratch

This architecture empowers real-time, explainable AI systems that can verify claims and identify manipulated media faster than misinformation can spread.

Context: Escaping Big Tech's 30% Toll Roads

Big Tech platforms like Apple and Google still charge up to 30% on all digital transactions through their app stores, a structural tax that suppresses innovation and limits profitability for emerging tech platforms and creators.

Apple App Store

• 30% on paid app downloads & in-app purchases (AppleInsider + App Radar)

• Subscriptions drop to 15% after year one (AppleInsider)

• Small Business Program: 15% if annual revenue = US $1M (Apple Developer)

• Under the EU DMA, Apple is testing lower tiers & alternate payments (Reuters)

Google Play Store

• 30% on digital goods via Play Billing (TMS + Medianama)

• Reduced Service Fee: 15% if revenue = US $1M (Apphud)

• "User choice billing" may cut to ~26% in some regions (Medianama)

These fees apply to digital goods, not physical products, and remain one of the most prohibitive barriers for social platforms and independent creators.

Digitalage's patent portfolio and distributed architecture give it the leverage to bypass or negotiate better terms with app store operators and licensing partners, paving the way for direct distribution, revenue efficiency, and IP licensing at the infrastructure level.

Peter Michaels, Founder and Lead Inventor, stated:

"We didn't just build a faster system, we built a smarter one.

This patent is a strategic weapon for truth, transparency, and monetization. It protects our ability to verify content faster than misinformation spreads, while ensuring creators and partners aren't forced to pay 30% to access their own audiences."

Strategic Implications

This patent filing strengthens Digitalage's global IP portfolio, supporting multiple commercialization paths:

Licensing to AI infrastructure providers (NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Intel, AMD)

Integration into verification systems for news, government, and financial institutions

Partnerships with app platforms under new EU Digital Markets Act frameworks

Deployment within Digitalage's own decentralized platform for verified social media and media rights protection

About Hop-on, Inc. Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation, from developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability, free speech, and essential tools for content protection and royalty management. www.hop-on.comwww.twitter.com/hpnn

About Digitalage Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy by combatting content piracy and empowering publishers, influencers, and contributors. The platform leverages decentralized Web3 technologies to enable users to connect, create, and share content while ensuring rights holders are fairly compensated for their intellectual property. www.digitalage.com

