Tarvis Announces Strategic Launch Partnership with 88Creates

A New Virtual Advertising Agency Built for the Future of Remote Production

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Tarvis, a management consulting firm that helps creative service businesses launch, scale, and go to market with clarity and efficiency, today announced the formal introduction of its client, 88Creates, a newly formed virtual advertising agency providing end-to-end remote audio and visual production services for brands, agencies, and creative teams worldwide.

While 88Creates is new in name, the agency is powered by a network of seasoned industry professionals with decades of experience producing broadcast-quality content. Unlike traditional agencies with heavy infrastructure and geographic limitations, 88Creates was built from the ground up to operate fully remote, fully agile, and fully client centered bringing together writers, audio engineers, voiceover talent, on-camera actors, directors, editors, and production leads in a single virtual ecosystem.

An Agency Designed for the Way Modern Creative Work Actually Happens

From early concept development and scripting to voiceover, casting, acting, sound design, editing, and final video delivery, 88Creates handles every stage of production, making it possible for brands with big ideas regardless of location to access a full scale creative team without traditional barriers. Whether a client needs a national ad spot, multilingual audio production, vertical format content for digital platforms, or ongoing creative support, 88Creates adapts to meet the need.

"We've seen a major shift in how brands produce content," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tarvis. "Creative work is no longer anchored to one city, one studio, or one agency office. 88Creates represents the next evolution, a team built from senior talent who know the industry inside and out, working collaboratively without the limits of geography or legacy structures. It's a modern solution backed by decades of experience."

Built by Industry Veterans - Delivered with Remote First Flexibility

Unlike many newly launched agencies, 88Creates is not an experiment it's an evolution. Its team has already delivered thousands of production assets for global campaigns, now unified under one streamlined structure designed to give clients a seamless way to move from idea to final creative execution.

"The future of production is collaborative, remote, and highly specialized and that's exactly what 88Creates was built to support," said Lisa Ristau of 88Creates. "Partnering with Tarvis allowed us to shape our structure intentionally from day one. We didn't want to just be an agency with remote capabilities, we wanted to be a remote agency that delivers at the same level clients expect from legacy production houses, with a friendlier process and a team first mindset."

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting firm dedicated to helping creative businesses launch, scale, and operate with clarity. Working with voiceover studios, production companies, agencies, and independent creative teams, Tarvis brings strategic structure to passion driven brands, ensuring their vision translates into sustainable business growth.

Learn more at Tarvis.com.

About 88Creates

88Creates is a virtual advertising agency specializing in remote audio and visual production for brands, agencies, and creative leaders. With a curated roster of seasoned production professionals including writers, voiceover artists, editors, actors, and directors 88Creates delivers full scale creative execution from concept to final delivery.

For more, visit 88Creates.com.

