Banff Sunshine Village Ranked Among Ski Magazine's Top Three Ski Resorts in the West

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / SKI Magazine announced the results of its Annual Readers Poll of 'The 30 Best Ski Resorts in the West,' with Banff Sunshine Village ranking as top Canadian resort and #2 resort overall.

Throughout the ski industry, SKI Magazine's annual Resort's Poll Reader's Choice is considered the pinnacle of resort operation excellence. Each year, SKI Magazine invites readers across North America to rank their favourite ski destinations in its Reader Resort Survey, which gathers nearly 20,000 responses. Through the survey resorts are evaluated by skiers across 17 different criteria including core metrics like snow quality, and grooming and guest services to lighter elements like lodging, nightlife, and après-ski experiences. For a resort to make the list a minimum number of survey responses is required. For Banff Sunshine, the Alberta resort has now landed in Ski Mag's top 5 resorts in north America for 4 consecutive winters. Over the past four years, Banff Sunshine has inched their way up, one spot at a time from #5 in 2022 to #2 in 2026. The full list of winners is available at: skimag.com.

"All I can say is THANK YOU SKI Magazine readers! Making SKI Magazine's annual 30 Best in The West is something we strive for - by focusing on delivering the best guest experience possible throughout resort. Making the top 5, 4 out of the past 5 years in a row - is as sweet as the deepest powder we've every skied - coming in at #2 is literally the cherry on top," shares Kendra Scurfield, VP of Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "The annual readers' poll is the industry's most respected resort rankings. Our inclusion highlights the team effort and dedication to bringing the magic of Banff Sunshine to life. As a resort it's our mission to deliver the best guest experience we can through a fun and safe experience. The accolade inspires us to keep working to wow our guests in all we do."

Located in Banff National Park, Banff Sunshine Village is known for having one of North America's longest ski seasons, offering ski-in/ski-out accommodations and world-class runs spanning three mountains of diverse terrain, featuring what's often called Canada's Best Snow. The resort has long been an innovator in the Canadian ski space, being the first resort to allow Snowboarding back in 1998, investing in a fleet of modern lifts including Canada's first heated lift, Teepee Town LX, and the all new Super Angel Luxury Express featuring evo technology - the first of it's kind in North America. This marks the resort's fourth year being voted one of the world's top 5 ski destinations, and the second consecutive year on the podium. In 2024/25, Banff Sunshine Village ranked third in North America.

The Annual Readers Poll of The 30 Best Ski Resorts in the West are published on skimag.com.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

