ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2025 20:14 Uhr
cruise the great lakes: Great Lakes Cruise Ship Tourism Expected to Have $300m Impact in 2026

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Cruise the Great Lakes, the region's cruise marketing program, announced today its forecast for the 2026 cruising season at a press conference in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 2026 season continues the long-term growth of Great Lakes cruising, delivering more than 23,000 passengers, over 800 port visits, and a record-breaking $300 million (US) economic impact on large and small regional destinations.

Economic impact

The economic impact of cruising on the Great Lakes is expected to exceed $300 million (US) in 2026, a 25% increase from 2025. More passengers, more port visits, higher shoreside spending, and a rising price premium for Great Lakes cruises are critical drivers of this growth. The ongoing expansion of Great Lakes cruising continues to bring significant economic benefits to both large and small port communities throughout the region.

Cruise Lines and Ships

A new cruise line will enter the Great Lakes market in 2026--American Cruise Lines will bring ships to U.S. ports in the region. The itinerary highlights the growing variety of travel options.

In total, seven cruise lines are scheduled to operate on the Great Lakes in 2026, including: Pearl Seas, Ponant, St. Lawrence Cruise Lines, Victory, Viking, Hapag-Lloyd and American Cruise Lines. These lines will operate 10 ships cruising the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River in 2026.

Passenger visits

In 2026, Great Lakes cruises are projected to welcome over 23,000 individual passengers, a 5% increase from 2025. More than 800 port visits are planned, which is nearly 15% higher than last year. And the total number of cruise passenger visits across the region is estimated at nearly 175,000, up nearly 15% from 2025.

"Great Lakes cruising does more than delight passengers. It drives dollars to shorelines across the region," said Wisconsin Tourism Secretary and Cruise the Great Lakes Chair Anne Sayers. "The expected growth means more travelers making lifelong memories, more passengers visiting businesses in port cities, and more economic impact in Wisconsin and across the Great Lakes region."

"As we look to 2026, we're excited to see continued growth in the Great Lakes cruise sector," said Sally Davis Berry, Tourism Director of Cruise the Great Lakes. "We forecast this upcoming season to be even stronger than 2025, both in terms of passenger numbers, destinations visited, and economic impact, which underscores the appeal of cruising in the Great Lakes."

# # #

About Cruise the Great Lakes

www.cruisethegreatlakes.com

Cruise the Great Lakes is the region's cruise marketing program focused on attracting more passengers. It is a forum to bring together the States, Provinces, cruise lines, ports, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, associations, and others to work toward shared goals.

Contact Information

Craig Clark
Public Relations
craig@clarkcommunication.com
616-550-2736

SOURCE: cruise the great lakes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/great-lakes-cruise-ship-tourism-expected-to-have-300m-impact-in-2026-1093242

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
