Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Flowable, a global provider of enterprise automation and orchestration software, has been recognized in the inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies.

The Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to the Gartner report, "Business orchestration and automation technology platforms unify process orchestration, connectivity and agentic features to enable enterprise-wide automation."

"We are honored to be included in Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies," said Micha Kiener, CTO and Co-Founder at Flowable. "We believe this recognition highlights our continued focus on dynamic case management, orchestration, and natively embedded agentic AI that help enterprises in regulated industries run complex work with adaptability and governance at enterprise scale."

Flowable's agentic case platform coordinates people, AI agents, and business processes in a unified, governed environment that delivers advanced intelligent automation, control, and autonomy. "Our platform is designed to coordinate humans and AI in a responsible, governed way-ensuring agility, auditability, and scale," Kiener added.

The company's capabilities including agentic case management and its orchestration framework are aligned with Gartner's definition of a Business Orchestration and Automation Technology (BOAT) platform. Flowable enables enterprises to model and automate complex, exception-driven processes across sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing. This approach ensures that critical business operations remain compliant and efficient even in highly regulated environments.

Flowable's architecture also embeds responsible AI orchestration within its core, allowing organizations to safely integrate multi-agent systems while maintaining governance and transparency. Built on open automation standards - BPMN, CMMN, and DMN - the Flowable platform promotes interoperability, flexibility, and innovation without vendor lock-in.

About Flowable

Flowable is a global provider of enterprise automation software headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Since 2010, Flowable's software has helped organizations coordinate automation, people, and processes through a unified platform built on open standards. The company serves leading enterprises across industries where adaptability and accountability are essential.

