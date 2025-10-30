Optima Living Named British Columbia's 10th Top Growing Company by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Optima Living is proud to announce its recognition as one of British Columbia's Top Growing Companies 2025, as published by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine.

This year marks the inaugural launch of The Globe and Mail's provincial rankings within the highly regarded Canada's Top Growing Companies program. The new British Columbia edition highlights organizations across the province that demonstrate exceptional business growth, innovation, and leadership over the past three years.

Optima Living achieved a verified three-year revenue growth of 1,073% from 2021 to 2024, earning 10th spot among 59 top-performing companies in the province.

"We're honoured to be recognized among British Columbia's Top Growing Companies," said Karim Kassam, Co-Founder and Principal at Optima Living. "This achievement reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team, as well as our ongoing commitment to innovation, brain health, and person-centered care."

The Canada's Top Growing Companies - British Columbia ranking is based on verified revenue growth over a three-year period and celebrates Canada's most ambitious companies.

"Optima Living's growth story is rooted in a shared belief that every individual deserves a life of purpose, connection, and care," added Kassam. "Our continued expansion across British Columbia and Alberta is our way of scaling that purpose."

The Report on Business rankings celebrate entrepreneurial excellence and recognize organizations that contribute significantly to regional and national economic vitality. Optima Living's inclusion in the 2025 British Columbia edition underscores its role as a leader in senior living and care.

The full Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 - British Columbia list is available on The Globe and Mail's Report on Business website. (Link).

About Optima Living

Founded in 2007 by two friends inspired by a love for seniors and their families' dementia journeys, Optima Living was created to offer a more home-like experience in seniors housing and care.

What began as a personal mission has grown into one of Western Canada's leading senior living and continuing care providers, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Long-Term Care, Brain Health and Memory Care, including Optima's own proprietary brain health and care model: Spark, Your Wellness, Your Way.

Today, we are the only Top 10 Canadian senior living and care provider focused exclusively on Western Canada, serving 4,300+ residents in Alberta and British Columbia.

Guided by our North Star, Let us welcome you home, we are committed to People, Place, and Community. With a resident-first philosophy, deep community ties, and a focus on innovation, we are shaping a future defined by integrity, dignity, and empathy.

At Optima Living, senior living is about thriving, not just residing. We're redefining aging with purpose by creating communities where residents live well with dignity, connection, and joy.

Discover how we are changing the landscape of senior living at https://optimaliving.ca/.

Optima Living: Let us welcome you home.

