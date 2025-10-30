Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2025 21:02 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $258 thousand or $0.05 loss per share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $15.0 million or $2.73 loss per share for the same quarter of 2024. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $800 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to a provision expense of $19.5 million recognized for the same quarter last year.

At September 30, 2025, Total Assets were $395.1 million, a decrease of $174.5 million or 30.6% from $569.6 million at September 30, 2024. Net Loans were $298.2 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $112.1 million or 27.3% from $410.3 million at September 30, 2024. Total Deposits decreased by $123.4 million or 26.4% to $344.8 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $468.2 million a year earlier.

The Company had a Net Charge Off of $14 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $8.7 million during the same quarter of 2024. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $5.3 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to $7.3 million at September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 1.35% at September 30, 2025 compared to 2.74% at September 30, 2024.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.32%, 9.62% and 10.63% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of September 30, 2025, as compared to 7.53%, 9.56% and 10.87%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of September 30, 2025.

"Due to our continued credit improvement and deleveraging efforts, we remained 'well capitalized' as provided in the regulatory guidelines in the third quarter 2025. We also continued to see improved credit metrics, resulting in the lower allowance for credit loss requirement," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

Sep-25

Jun-25

Sep-24

Sep-25

Sep-24

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Interest Income

$

5,608

$

5,935

$

8,270

$

18,186

$

26,917

Interest Expense

3,090

3,250

4,820

10,246

14,287

Net Interest Income

2,518

2,685

3,450

7,940

12,630

Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision)

(800

)

(2,235

)

19,479

69

22,445

Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales

-

-

-

-

179

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

122

(54

)

168

191

527

Other Non-interest Income

77

83

212

316

592

Non-interest Income

199

29

380

507

1,298

Salaries & Benefits

1,551

1,571

1,514

4,750

4,948

Occupancy Expense

211

205

205

617

586

Other Expense

2,012

1,512

1,568

4,773

4,381

Non-interest Expense

3,774

3,288

3,287

10,140

9,915

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(257

)

1,661

(18,936

)

(1,762

)

(18,432

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

1

904

(3,983

)

(188

)

(3,921

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(258

)

$

757

$

(14,953

)

$

(1,574

)

$

(14,511

)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,477

5,477

5,477

5,477

5,477

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(0.05

)

$

0.14

$

(2.73

)

$

(0.29

)

$

(2.65

)

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

Sep-25

Jun-25

Sep-24

Variance

Variance

(Dollars in thousands)

Qtr End

Qtr End

Qtr End

Prior Qtr

Prior Year

Cash and Due from Banks

$

34,001

$

39,200

$

70,527

$

(5,199

)

$

(36,526

)

Investments

52,770

45,293

50,344

7,477

2,426

Loans Held for Sale

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Loans

301,264

318,109

439,233

(16,845

)

(137,969

)

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(3,102

)

(3,798

)

(28,964

)

696

25,862

Net Loans

298,162

314,311

410,269

(16,149

)

(112,107

)

Fixed Assets

5,506

5,649

6,078

(143

)

(572

)

Deferred Tax Assets

12,915

12,860

11,192

55

1,723

Valuation Allowance

(12,349

)

(12,294

)

-

(55

)

(12,349

)

Net Deferred Tax Assets

566

566

11,192

-

(10,626

)

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

-

-

14,641

-

(14,641

)

Other Assets

4,114

4,565

6,554

(451

)

(2,440

)

Total Assets

$

395,119

$

409,584

$

569,605

$

(14,465

)

$

(174,486

)

Checking

$

67,852

$

66,367

$

86,708

$

1,485

$

(18,856

)

NOW

4,598

3,977

5,233

621

(635

)

Money Market

55,892

55,868

128,136

24

(72,244

)

Savings

4,973

4,817

6,258

156

(1,285

)

Certificates of Deposit

211,425

227,861

241,840

(16,436

)

(30,415

)

Total Deposits

344,740

358,890

468,175

(14,150

)

(123,435

)

Borrowed Funds

20,000

20,000

50,000

-

(30,000

)

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

5

123

1,695

(118

)

(1,690

)

Other Liabilities

1,665

2,345

2,710

(680

)

(1,045

)

Total Liabilities

366,410

381,358

522,580

(14,948

)

(156,170

)

Shareholders' Equity

28,709

28,226

47,025

483

(18,316

)

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

395,119

$

409,584

$

569,605

$

(14,465

)

$

(174,486

)

Financial Ratios

Sep-25

Jun-25

Sep-24

Sep-25

Sep-24

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets*

(0.25%

)

0.73%

(10.30%

)

(0.48%

)

(3.30%

)

Return on Average Equity*

(3.68%

)

11.13%

(96.78%

)

(7.43%

)

(31.24%

)

Net Interest Margin*

2.54%

2.64%

2.44%

2.51%

2.92%

Efficiency Ratio

138.90%

121.15%

85.82%

120.05%

71.36%

*Quarterly results are annualized

Well

Adequately

Sep-25

Jun-25

Sep-24

Capitalized

Capitalized

Capital

QTD

QTD

QTD

Minimum

Minimum

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**

7.32

%

7.18

%

7.53

%

5.00

%

4.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**

9.62

%

9.22

%

9.56

%

6.50

%

4.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**

9.62

%

9.22

%

9.56

%

8.00

%

6.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **

10.63

%

10.43

%

10.87

%

10.00

%

8.00

%

Book Value per Share (BVS)

$

5.24

$

5.15

$

8.59

**Represents Bank capital ratios

Sep-25

Jun-25

Sep-24

Sep-25

Sep-24

Asset Quality

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Net Charge Off (Net Recovery)

$

14

$

903

$

8,676

$

6,647

$

23,288

Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment

$

196

$

2,352

$

8,676

$

4,720

$

23,288

(Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment

$

(127

)

$

(1,216

)

$

0

$

(1,735

)

$

0

Charge Offs: All Other

$

0

$

49

$

0

$

4,069

$

0

(Recoveries): All Other

$

(55

)

$

(282

)

$

0

$

(407

)

$

0

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %

1.03

%

1.19

%

6.59

%

Non-accrual Loans

$

5,343

$

5,589

$

7,328

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets%

1.35

%

1.36

%

2.74

%

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

149,889

$

4,799

$

11,929

$

3,502

$

-

$

170,119

Residential real estate

96,003

16,137

2,821

-

-

114,961

Commercial - equipment

-

-

4,170

-

-

4,170

Commercial - all other

6,617

-

183

-

-

6,800

Multifamily

4,525

-

-

-

-

4,525

Construction and land

652

-

-

-

-

652

Consumer and other

37

-

-

-

-

37

$

257,723

$

20,936

$

19,103

$

3,502

$

-

$

301,264

June 30, 2025

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

154,734

$

3,117

$

12,206

$

3,502

$

-

$

173,559

Residential real estate

111,145

12,857

2,835

-

-

126,837

Commercial - equipment

-

-

4,275

196

-

4,471

Commercial - all other

7,594

-

198

-

-

7,792

Multifamily

4,746

-

-

-

-

4,746

Construction and land

670

-

-

-

-

670

Consumer and other

34

-

-

-

-

34

$

278,923

$

15,974

$

19,514

$

3,698

$

-

$

318,109

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

879

$

289

$

59

$

-

$

-

$

1,227

Residential real estate

269

47

121

-

(894

)

(457

)

Commercial - equipment

-

-

2,085

-

-

2,085

Commercial - all other

227

-

-

-

-

227

Multifamily

6

-

-

-

-

6

Construction and land

12

-

-

-

-

12

Consumer and other

2

-

-

-

-

2

$

1,395

$

336

$

2,265

$

-

$

(894

)

$

3,102

June 30, 2025

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,110

$

15

$

73

$

-

$

-

$

1,198

Residential real estate

754

82

131

-

(980

)

(13

)

Commercial - equipment

-

-

2,144

196

-

2,340

Commercial - all other

249

-

-

-

-

249

Multifamily

8

-

-

-

-

8

Construction and land

14

-

-

-

-

14

Consumer and other

2

-

-

-

-

2

$

2,137

$

97

$

2,348

$

196

$

(980

)

$

3,798

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

45

$

3,682

$

3,727

$

166,392

$

170,119

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

114,961

114,961

Commercial - equipment

231

-

-

231

3,939

4,170

Commercial - all other

-

-

183

183

6,617

6,800

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

4,525

4,525

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

652

652

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

37

37

$

231

$

45

$

3,865

$

4,141

$

297,123

$

301,264

June 30, 2025

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

64

$

3,682

$

3,746

$

169,813

$

173,559

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

126,837

126,837

Commercial - equipment

-

-

-

-

4,471

4,471

Commercial - all other

-

-

198

198

7,594

7,792

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

4,746

4,746

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

670

670

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

34

34

$

-

$

64

$

3,880

$

3,944

$

314,165

$

318,109

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025

Portfolio Segment

Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Non-accrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

5,160

$

-

$

5,160

$

-

Commercial - equipment

-

-

-

-

Commercial - all other

183

-

183

-

$

5,343

$

-

$

5,343

$

-

June 30, 2025

Portfolio Segment

Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Non-accrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

5,196

$

-

$

5,196

$

-

Commercial - equipment

$

-

$

196

$

196

$

-

Commercial - all other

198

-

198

-

$

5,393

$

196

$

5,589

$

-

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-1093746

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
