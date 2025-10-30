U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $258 thousand or $0.05 loss per share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $15.0 million or $2.73 loss per share for the same quarter of 2024. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $800 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to a provision expense of $19.5 million recognized for the same quarter last year.
At September 30, 2025, Total Assets were $395.1 million, a decrease of $174.5 million or 30.6% from $569.6 million at September 30, 2024. Net Loans were $298.2 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $112.1 million or 27.3% from $410.3 million at September 30, 2024. Total Deposits decreased by $123.4 million or 26.4% to $344.8 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $468.2 million a year earlier.
The Company had a Net Charge Off of $14 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $8.7 million during the same quarter of 2024. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $5.3 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to $7.3 million at September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 1.35% at September 30, 2025 compared to 2.74% at September 30, 2024.
The Bank's capital ratios were 7.32%, 9.62% and 10.63% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of September 30, 2025, as compared to 7.53%, 9.56% and 10.87%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of September 30, 2025.
"Due to our continued credit improvement and deleveraging efforts, we remained 'well capitalized' as provided in the regulatory guidelines in the third quarter 2025. We also continued to see improved credit metrics, resulting in the lower allowance for credit loss requirement," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.
This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.
About U & I Financial Corp.
UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.
For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
Sep-25
Jun-25
Sep-24
Sep-25
Sep-24
(Dollars in thousands except EPS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Interest Income
$
5,608
$
5,935
$
8,270
$
18,186
$
26,917
Interest Expense
3,090
3,250
4,820
10,246
14,287
Net Interest Income
2,518
2,685
3,450
7,940
12,630
Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision)
(800
)
(2,235
)
19,479
69
22,445
Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales
-
-
-
-
179
Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization
122
(54
)
168
191
527
Other Non-interest Income
77
83
212
316
592
Non-interest Income
199
29
380
507
1,298
Salaries & Benefits
1,551
1,571
1,514
4,750
4,948
Occupancy Expense
211
205
205
617
586
Other Expense
2,012
1,512
1,568
4,773
4,381
Non-interest Expense
3,774
3,288
3,287
10,140
9,915
Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(257
)
1,661
(18,936
)
(1,762
)
(18,432
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
1
904
(3,983
)
(188
)
(3,921
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(258
)
$
757
$
(14,953
)
$
(1,574
)
$
(14,511
)
Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)
5,477
5,477
5,477
5,477
5,477
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
(0.05
)
$
0.14
$
(2.73
)
$
(0.29
)
$
(2.65
)
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
Sep-25
Jun-25
Sep-24
Variance
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
Qtr End
Qtr End
Qtr End
Prior Qtr
Prior Year
Cash and Due from Banks
$
34,001
$
39,200
$
70,527
$
(5,199
)
$
(36,526
)
Investments
52,770
45,293
50,344
7,477
2,426
Loans Held for Sale
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Loans
301,264
318,109
439,233
(16,845
)
(137,969
)
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans
(3,102
)
(3,798
)
(28,964
)
696
25,862
Net Loans
298,162
314,311
410,269
(16,149
)
(112,107
)
Fixed Assets
5,506
5,649
6,078
(143
)
(572
)
Deferred Tax Assets
12,915
12,860
11,192
55
1,723
Valuation Allowance
(12,349
)
(12,294
)
-
(55
)
(12,349
)
Net Deferred Tax Assets
566
566
11,192
-
(10,626
)
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
-
-
14,641
-
(14,641
)
Other Assets
4,114
4,565
6,554
(451
)
(2,440
)
Total Assets
$
395,119
$
409,584
$
569,605
$
(14,465
)
$
(174,486
)
Checking
$
67,852
$
66,367
$
86,708
$
1,485
$
(18,856
)
NOW
4,598
3,977
5,233
621
(635
)
Money Market
55,892
55,868
128,136
24
(72,244
)
Savings
4,973
4,817
6,258
156
(1,285
)
Certificates of Deposit
211,425
227,861
241,840
(16,436
)
(30,415
)
Total Deposits
344,740
358,890
468,175
(14,150
)
(123,435
)
Borrowed Funds
20,000
20,000
50,000
-
(30,000
)
ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure
5
123
1,695
(118
)
(1,690
)
Other Liabilities
1,665
2,345
2,710
(680
)
(1,045
)
Total Liabilities
366,410
381,358
522,580
(14,948
)
(156,170
)
Shareholders' Equity
28,709
28,226
47,025
483
(18,316
)
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
395,119
$
409,584
$
569,605
$
(14,465
)
$
(174,486
)
Financial Ratios
Sep-25
Jun-25
Sep-24
Sep-25
Sep-24
(Dollars in thousands except BVS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets*
(0.25%
)
0.73%
(10.30%
)
(0.48%
)
(3.30%
)
Return on Average Equity*
(3.68%
)
11.13%
(96.78%
)
(7.43%
)
(31.24%
)
Net Interest Margin*
2.54%
2.64%
2.44%
2.51%
2.92%
Efficiency Ratio
138.90%
121.15%
85.82%
120.05%
71.36%
*Quarterly results are annualized
Well
Adequately
Sep-25
Jun-25
Sep-24
Capitalized
Capitalized
Capital
QTD
QTD
QTD
Minimum
Minimum
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**
7.32
%
7.18
%
7.53
%
5.00
%
4.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**
9.62
%
9.22
%
9.56
%
6.50
%
4.50
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**
9.62
%
9.22
%
9.56
%
8.00
%
6.00
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **
10.63
%
10.43
%
10.87
%
10.00
%
8.00
%
Book Value per Share (BVS)
$
5.24
$
5.15
$
8.59
**Represents Bank capital ratios
Sep-25
Jun-25
Sep-24
Sep-25
Sep-24
Asset Quality
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Net Charge Off (Net Recovery)
$
14
$
903
$
8,676
$
6,647
$
23,288
Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment
$
196
$
2,352
$
8,676
$
4,720
$
23,288
(Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment
$
(127
)
$
(1,216
)
$
0
$
(1,735
)
$
0
Charge Offs: All Other
$
0
$
49
$
0
$
4,069
$
0
(Recoveries): All Other
$
(55
)
$
(282
)
$
0
$
(407
)
$
0
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %
1.03
%
1.19
%
6.59
%
Non-accrual Loans
$
5,343
$
5,589
$
7,328
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets%
1.35
%
1.36
%
2.74
%
Additional Credit Disclosures
Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):
September 30, 2025
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
149,889
$
4,799
$
11,929
$
3,502
$
-
$
170,119
Residential real estate
96,003
16,137
2,821
-
-
114,961
Commercial - equipment
-
-
4,170
-
-
4,170
Commercial - all other
6,617
-
183
-
-
6,800
Multifamily
4,525
-
-
-
-
4,525
Construction and land
652
-
-
-
-
652
Consumer and other
37
-
-
-
-
37
$
257,723
$
20,936
$
19,103
$
3,502
$
-
$
301,264
June 30, 2025
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
154,734
$
3,117
$
12,206
$
3,502
$
-
$
173,559
Residential real estate
111,145
12,857
2,835
-
-
126,837
Commercial - equipment
-
-
4,275
196
-
4,471
Commercial - all other
7,594
-
198
-
-
7,792
Multifamily
4,746
-
-
-
-
4,746
Construction and land
670
-
-
-
-
670
Consumer and other
34
-
-
-
-
34
$
278,923
$
15,974
$
19,514
$
3,698
$
-
$
318,109
Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:
Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.
Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.
Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.
Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):
September 30, 2025
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
879
$
289
$
59
$
-
$
-
$
1,227
Residential real estate
269
47
121
-
(894
)
(457
)
Commercial - equipment
-
-
2,085
-
-
2,085
Commercial - all other
227
-
-
-
-
227
Multifamily
6
-
-
-
-
6
Construction and land
12
-
-
-
-
12
Consumer and other
2
-
-
-
-
2
$
1,395
$
336
$
2,265
$
-
$
(894
)
$
3,102
June 30, 2025
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
1,110
$
15
$
73
$
-
$
-
$
1,198
Residential real estate
754
82
131
-
(980
)
(13
)
Commercial - equipment
-
-
2,144
196
-
2,340
Commercial - all other
249
-
-
-
-
249
Multifamily
8
-
-
-
-
8
Construction and land
14
-
-
-
-
14
Consumer and other
2
-
-
-
-
2
$
2,137
$
97
$
2,348
$
196
$
(980
)
$
3,798
Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):
September 30, 2025
30 - 59 Days
60 - 89 Days
90 Days or
Total
Total
Portfolio Segment
Past Due
Past Due
More
Past Due
Current
Loans
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
45
$
3,682
$
3,727
$
166,392
$
170,119
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
114,961
114,961
Commercial - equipment
231
-
-
231
3,939
4,170
Commercial - all other
-
-
183
183
6,617
6,800
Multifamily
-
-
-
-
4,525
4,525
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
652
652
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
37
37
$
231
$
45
$
3,865
$
4,141
$
297,123
$
301,264
June 30, 2025
30 - 59 Days
60 - 89 Days
90 Days or
Total
Total
Portfolio Segment
Past Due
Past Due
More
Past Due
Current
Loans
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
64
$
3,682
$
3,746
$
169,813
$
173,559
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
126,837
126,837
Commercial - equipment
-
-
-
-
4,471
4,471
Commercial - all other
-
-
198
198
7,594
7,792
Multifamily
-
-
-
-
4,746
4,746
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
670
670
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
34
34
$
-
$
64
$
3,880
$
3,944
$
314,165
$
318,109
Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):
September 30, 2025
Portfolio Segment
Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses
Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses
Total Non-accrual
Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing
Commercial real estate
$
5,160
$
-
$
5,160
$
-
Commercial - equipment
-
-
-
-
Commercial - all other
183
-
183
-
$
5,343
$
-
$
5,343
$
-
June 30, 2025
Portfolio Segment
Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses
Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses
Total Non-accrual
Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing
Commercial real estate
$
5,196
$
-
$
5,196
$
-
Commercial - equipment
$
-
$
196
$
196
$
-
Commercial - all other
198
-
198
-
$
5,393
$
196
$
5,589
$
-
