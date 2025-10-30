U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $258 thousand or $0.05 loss per share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $15.0 million or $2.73 loss per share for the same quarter of 2024. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $800 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to a provision expense of $19.5 million recognized for the same quarter last year.

At September 30, 2025, Total Assets were $395.1 million, a decrease of $174.5 million or 30.6% from $569.6 million at September 30, 2024. Net Loans were $298.2 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $112.1 million or 27.3% from $410.3 million at September 30, 2024. Total Deposits decreased by $123.4 million or 26.4% to $344.8 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $468.2 million a year earlier.

The Company had a Net Charge Off of $14 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $8.7 million during the same quarter of 2024. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $5.3 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to $7.3 million at September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 1.35% at September 30, 2025 compared to 2.74% at September 30, 2024.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.32%, 9.62% and 10.63% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of September 30, 2025, as compared to 7.53%, 9.56% and 10.87%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of September 30, 2025.

"Due to our continued credit improvement and deleveraging efforts, we remained 'well capitalized' as provided in the regulatory guidelines in the third quarter 2025. We also continued to see improved credit metrics, resulting in the lower allowance for credit loss requirement," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Sep-25 Jun-25 Sep-24 Sep-25 Sep-24 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 5,608 $ 5,935 $ 8,270 $ 18,186 $ 26,917 Interest Expense 3,090 3,250 4,820 10,246 14,287 Net Interest Income 2,518 2,685 3,450 7,940 12,630 Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision) (800 ) (2,235 ) 19,479 69 22,445 Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales - - - - 179 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 122 (54 ) 168 191 527 Other Non-interest Income 77 83 212 316 592 Non-interest Income 199 29 380 507 1,298 Salaries & Benefits 1,551 1,571 1,514 4,750 4,948 Occupancy Expense 211 205 205 617 586 Other Expense 2,012 1,512 1,568 4,773 4,381 Non-interest Expense 3,774 3,288 3,287 10,140 9,915 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (257 ) 1,661 (18,936 ) (1,762 ) (18,432 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1 904 (3,983 ) (188 ) (3,921 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (258 ) $ 757 $ (14,953 ) $ (1,574 ) $ (14,511 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.14 $ (2.73 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (2.65 )

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Sep-25 Jun-25 Sep-24 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 34,001 $ 39,200 $ 70,527 $ (5,199 ) $ (36,526 ) Investments 52,770 45,293 50,344 7,477 2,426 Loans Held for Sale - - - - - Gross Loans 301,264 318,109 439,233 (16,845 ) (137,969 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (3,102 ) (3,798 ) (28,964 ) 696 25,862 Net Loans 298,162 314,311 410,269 (16,149 ) (112,107 ) Fixed Assets 5,506 5,649 6,078 (143 ) (572 ) Deferred Tax Assets 12,915 12,860 11,192 55 1,723 Valuation Allowance (12,349 ) (12,294 ) - (55 ) (12,349 ) Net Deferred Tax Assets 566 566 11,192 - (10,626 ) Bank-Owned Life Insurance - - 14,641 - (14,641 ) Other Assets 4,114 4,565 6,554 (451 ) (2,440 ) Total Assets $ 395,119 $ 409,584 $ 569,605 $ (14,465 ) $ (174,486 ) Checking $ 67,852 $ 66,367 $ 86,708 $ 1,485 $ (18,856 ) NOW 4,598 3,977 5,233 621 (635 ) Money Market 55,892 55,868 128,136 24 (72,244 ) Savings 4,973 4,817 6,258 156 (1,285 ) Certificates of Deposit 211,425 227,861 241,840 (16,436 ) (30,415 ) Total Deposits 344,740 358,890 468,175 (14,150 ) (123,435 ) Borrowed Funds 20,000 20,000 50,000 - (30,000 ) ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 5 123 1,695 (118 ) (1,690 ) Other Liabilities 1,665 2,345 2,710 (680 ) (1,045 ) Total Liabilities 366,410 381,358 522,580 (14,948 ) (156,170 ) Shareholders' Equity 28,709 28,226 47,025 483 (18,316 ) Total Liabilities & Equity $ 395,119 $ 409,584 $ 569,605 $ (14,465 ) $ (174,486 )

Financial Ratios Sep-25 Jun-25 Sep-24 Sep-25 Sep-24 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (0.25% ) 0.73% (10.30% ) (0.48% ) (3.30% ) Return on Average Equity* (3.68% ) 11.13% (96.78% ) (7.43% ) (31.24% ) Net Interest Margin* 2.54% 2.64% 2.44% 2.51% 2.92% Efficiency Ratio 138.90% 121.15% 85.82% 120.05% 71.36% *Quarterly results are annualized

Well Adequately Sep-25 Jun-25 Sep-24 Capitalized Capitalized Capital QTD QTD QTD Minimum Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 7.32 % 7.18 % 7.53 % 5.00 % 4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 9.62 % 9.22 % 9.56 % 6.50 % 4.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 9.62 % 9.22 % 9.56 % 8.00 % 6.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 10.63 % 10.43 % 10.87 % 10.00 % 8.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 5.24 $ 5.15 $ 8.59 **Represents Bank capital ratios

Sep-25 Jun-25 Sep-24 Sep-25 Sep-24 Asset Quality QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Net Charge Off (Net Recovery) $ 14 $ 903 $ 8,676 $ 6,647 $ 23,288 Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment $ 196 $ 2,352 $ 8,676 $ 4,720 $ 23,288 (Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment $ (127 ) $ (1,216 ) $ 0 $ (1,735 ) $ 0 Charge Offs: All Other $ 0 $ 49 $ 0 $ 4,069 $ 0 (Recoveries): All Other $ (55 ) $ (282 ) $ 0 $ (407 ) $ 0 Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 1.03 % 1.19 % 6.59 % Non-accrual Loans $ 5,343 $ 5,589 $ 7,328 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets% 1.35 % 1.36 % 2.74 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 149,889 $ 4,799 $ 11,929 $ 3,502 $ - $ 170,119 Residential real estate 96,003 16,137 2,821 - - 114,961 Commercial - equipment - - 4,170 - - 4,170 Commercial - all other 6,617 - 183 - - 6,800 Multifamily 4,525 - - - - 4,525 Construction and land 652 - - - - 652 Consumer and other 37 - - - - 37 $ 257,723 $ 20,936 $ 19,103 $ 3,502 $ - $ 301,264

June 30, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 154,734 $ 3,117 $ 12,206 $ 3,502 $ - $ 173,559 Residential real estate 111,145 12,857 2,835 - - 126,837 Commercial - equipment - - 4,275 196 - 4,471 Commercial - all other 7,594 - 198 - - 7,792 Multifamily 4,746 - - - - 4,746 Construction and land 670 - - - - 670 Consumer and other 34 - - - - 34 $ 278,923 $ 15,974 $ 19,514 $ 3,698 $ - $ 318,109

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 879 $ 289 $ 59 $ - $ - $ 1,227 Residential real estate 269 47 121 - (894 ) (457 ) Commercial - equipment - - 2,085 - - 2,085 Commercial - all other 227 - - - - 227 Multifamily 6 - - - - 6 Construction and land 12 - - - - 12 Consumer and other 2 - - - - 2 $ 1,395 $ 336 $ 2,265 $ - $ (894 ) $ 3,102

June 30, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,110 $ 15 $ 73 $ - $ - $ 1,198 Residential real estate 754 82 131 - (980 ) (13 ) Commercial - equipment - - 2,144 196 - 2,340 Commercial - all other 249 - - - - 249 Multifamily 8 - - - - 8 Construction and land 14 - - - - 14 Consumer and other 2 - - - - 2 $ 2,137 $ 97 $ 2,348 $ 196 $ (980 ) $ 3,798

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ 45 $ 3,682 $ 3,727 $ 166,392 $ 170,119 Residential real estate - - - - 114,961 114,961 Commercial - equipment 231 - - 231 3,939 4,170 Commercial - all other - - 183 183 6,617 6,800 Multifamily - - - - 4,525 4,525 Construction and land - - - - 652 652 Consumer and other - - - - 37 37 $ 231 $ 45 $ 3,865 $ 4,141 $ 297,123 $ 301,264

June 30, 2025 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ 64 $ 3,682 $ 3,746 $ 169,813 $ 173,559 Residential real estate - - - - 126,837 126,837 Commercial - equipment - - - - 4,471 4,471 Commercial - all other - - 198 198 7,594 7,792 Multifamily - - - - 4,746 4,746 Construction and land - - - - 670 670 Consumer and other - - - - 34 34 $ - $ 64 $ 3,880 $ 3,944 $ 314,165 $ 318,109

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (in thousands):

September 30, 2025



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 5,160 $ - $ 5,160 $ - Commercial - equipment - - - - Commercial - all other 183 - 183 - $ 5,343 $ - $ 5,343 $ -

June 30, 2025



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 5,196 $ - $ 5,196 $ - Commercial - equipment $ - $ 196 $ 196 $ - Commercial - all other 198 - 198 - $ 5,393 $ 196 $ 5,589 $ -

U & I Financial Corp.

Investor Relations

IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-1093746