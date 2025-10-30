Norwood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Valley Spring Recovery Center (VSRC) announced today that it has become an in-network provider with AmeriHealth New Jersey, effective November 1, 2025. The agreement marks the center's sixteenth insurance contract, reinforcing its commitment to making high-quality addiction and mental health treatment more accessible throughout the region.

As a leading provider of drug and alcohol rehabilitation services in northern New Jersey, Valley Spring Recovery Center continues to strengthen its network relationships to remove financial barriers to care. AmeriHealth, which maintains a substantial presence on the New Jersey Health Insurance Exchange, will now cover eligible members seeking treatment at the Norwood-based facility.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in our commitment to making high-quality, compassionate recovery care more accessible," said Brian Cellary, Chief Executive Officer of Valley Spring Recovery Center. "By joining the AmeriHealth network, we're breaking down barriers to treatment and ensuring that more individuals and families can begin their recovery journey without unnecessary obstacles."

The partnership arrives at a time of growing demand for mental health and substance use treatment in New Jersey. According to the New Jersey Department of Human Services, more than 80,888 residents received substance use disorder treatment services in 2024, with continued increases projected in 2025. Industry data also shows that insurance participation remains a key factor in enabling individuals to begin and sustain recovery.

Valley Spring Recovery Center's in-network status with AmeriHealth New Jersey broadens the center's insurance portfolio, which already includes major regional and national carriers. The expansion reflects an ongoing effort to collaborate with insurers who share a commitment to clinical quality and patient access.

The Norwood facility provides a full continuum of care, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). Each program integrates medical, therapeutic, and holistic interventions for individuals managing substance use disorders and co-occurring conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Licensed clinicians and credentialed addiction professionals lead all treatment plans, ensuring that patients receive individualized and evidence-based support.

The addition of AmeriHealth to the VSRC network also aligns with statewide health initiatives emphasizing preventive and community-based care. By increasing accessibility through insurance partnerships, centers like Valley Spring Recovery contribute to broader efforts to reduce the burden of untreated mental health and substance use issues on New Jersey families and communities.

Valley Spring Recovery Center, located in Norwood, New Jersey, provides comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment services for individuals across New Jersey, New York, and surrounding areas. Accredited by CARF and licensed by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, VSRC offers Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs specializing in dual diagnosis treatment for substance use and co-occurring disorders. The center is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care that supports long-term recovery and personal growth.

