Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Monday, November 24, 2025, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

