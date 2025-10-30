CASE Brings Get-More-Done Lineup of Compact Equipment and Technology to Equip Expo 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand, CASE Construction Equipment, showcased its proven lineup of versatile, cost-efficient and compact machines at Equip Expo 2025.

"Whether they're working in narrow spaces or navigating around existing structures, landscapers and other outdoor professionals need equipment as rugged and hard-working as they are," said Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. "We engineer our compact, mid-sized and electric machines to help save time and effort on landscaping and grounds care jobsites, from spring cleanup to snow removal. With reliability and operator-focused innovation built into every model, operators can trust CASE solutions to get more done in less time, with bigger returns."

Charging onto Jobsites with Compact Electric Machines

Small but mighty, the CX15EV electric mini excavator is a zero-emissions unit with a minimal footprint that can move through almost any opening and is ideal for quiet residential work. This handy machine is compatible with a wide range of attachments, including buckets, augers and hydraulic hammers, so that crews can tackle more work.

The SL22EV electric small articulated loader does the grunt work without the grunts. Its quiet operation makes it perfect for noise-sensitive jobsites. Plus, with zero emissions and 4,850 lbs. of lifting capacity, this electric unit gets the job done, even in limited-access spaces. It's also compatible with a range of attachments, like augers fitted with stump planer bits.

