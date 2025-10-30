Sandra Day O'Connor Institute Announces Washington D.C. Office

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute has opened its new satellite office in Washington, D.C., adding to its Phoenix, Arizona, location. In conjunction, the Institute has established a Washington-based fellowship program for third-year law students attending Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. These initiatives enhance the Institute's nationwide efforts to advance its focus on civic education, civil discourse, and civic engagement.

Located just blocks from the White House in the ASU Barrett & O'Connor Center, its new D.C. office serves as a strategic hub for its nonpartisan mission at the national level. The office will facilitate collaborations, amplify original research in civics education, and support an experiential education opportunity for law students in the nation's capital. Each semester, a new O'Connor Institute Law Fellow will be announced, creating numerous opportunities for future law students.

The O'Connor Institute-ASU Law Fellow D.C. program offers students a Washington, D.C., experience, where they contribute directly to the Institute's public policy portfolio while gaining hands-on insight into the legal and civic arenas that shaped Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's legacy. In support of civic engagement, the fellow will also represent the O'Connor Institute at events in our nation's capital.

"I am honored to be selected as the inaugural O'Connor Institute-ASU Law Fellowship in Washington, D.C.," said Dallin Flake, O'Connor Institute Fellow. "This opportunity allows me to engage with civic leaders, explore critical issues facing our country, and contribute to the Institute's mission of empowering citizens through education and civil discourse."

Dallin has had a lifelong interest in civics and is passionate about the need for nonpartisan cooperation and an educated public. He received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Brigham Young University before applying to the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at ASU. Since beginning law school, Dallin has worked in natural resources, environmental and immigration law. He is currently working in Washington, D.C., for the not-for-profit Salt River Project, a public power and water utility, in its federal affairs division while finishing his final year of law school.

"Expanding to Washington, D.C., and launching this fellowship represents an exciting new chapter for the Institute," said Sarah Suggs, O'Connor Institute President & CEO. "These initiatives will deepen our national impact, foster collaborations, and provide young civic leaders with the opportunity to learn from and contribute to the work of Justice O'Connor's enduring legacy."

Together, the D.C. office and fellowship program strengthen the Institute's role as a national leader in promoting civic learning, nonpartisan engagement, and civil discourse for our nation.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the nonpartisan nonprofit continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.org

Contact Information

Heather Schader

hschader@oconnorinstitute.org

602-730-3300 x8

SOURCE: Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/sandra-day-oconnor-institute-announces-washington-d.c.-office-1094070