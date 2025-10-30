Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced that it will report its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, before market open on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: Canada Local +1 226 828 7575 or Toll-Free +1 833 950 0062

United States Local: +1 404 975 4839 or Toll-Free: +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 193069

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/615291375

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call.

Replay Dial-In Numbers: Local: +1 929 458 6194 or Toll-Free: +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 293235

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders. Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Tiny Ltd.