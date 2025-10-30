D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to Harvard Ave Acquisition Corp. in Connection With Its $145,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / On October 24, 2025, Harvard Ave Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq:HAVAU) (the "Company") announced the closing of its Initial Public Offering of 14,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The gross proceeds from the Offering were $145,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units were listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "HAVAU" on October 23, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "HAVA" and "HAVAR", respectively.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While it may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on industries or sectors that complement the management team's background.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Sole Bookrunner for the Offering. Robinson & Cole LLP served as legal counsel to the Company. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (333-284826) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and was declared effective on September 30, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150, by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or from the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate" or other similar expressions in its prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the SEC.

