Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Elliot Scherer, Managing Director and Head, Wealth Solutions Group, CIBC Capital Markets, and his team, joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, TSX Trust, to close the market to celebrate the recent listing of 8 new Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").





AppLovin CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: APPS)

Coinbase CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: COIN)

Constellation Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: CEGS)

Lockheed Martin CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: LMT)

Philip Morris CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: ZYNS)

Reddit CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: RDDT)

Robinhood CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: HOOD)

Strategy CDR (CAD Hedged) - (TSX: MSTR)

CDRs offer Canadian investors the opportunity to invest in some of the biggest U.S. and international companies directly on the TSX, in Canadian dollars. With Canadian investors in mind, CDRs provide built-in currency hedging with a fractional share ownership structure. CDRs are designed to track the intraday and day-to-day performance of some of the biggest companies in the world. Making it easier and more affordable to diversify your investment portfolio right here in Canada. Learn more about investing in CDRs, including articles and a complete list of CDRs trading on TSX in the new TSX CDR Centre on TMXMoney.com.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a leading North American financial institution with over 50,000 employees serving 14 million clients globally across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses. CIBC Capital Markets provides best-in-class insight, advice, and execution across corporate banking, global markets, investment banking, and research to institutional, corporate and public sector clients. Their trusted expertise and capabilities across asset classes, regions, and products provide tailored solutions to our clients, built upon focused ESG principles, and a foundation of innovative thinking and leading technology www.cibccm.com .

