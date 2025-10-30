ROSEWOOD HONG KONG NAMED NO.1 IN THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2025

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has been named The World's Best Hotel 2025

(No.1) has been named The World's Best Hotel 2025 The list celebrates hotels from 22 destinations across six continents, plus 20 new entries

Passalacqua (No.4), Lake Como, wins the Best Boutique Hotel Award, for a second year

(No.4), Lake Como, wins the Best Boutique Hotel Award, for a second year Desa Potato Head (No.18) in Bali wins the Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

(No.18) in Bali wins the Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing (No.14) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

in Beijing (No.14) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award Ian Schrager is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award

is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award The new Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award is presented to Singita - Kruger National Park (No.40)

(No.40) Other accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award, awarded to Four Seasons; WhistlePig Highest Climber Award goes to Royal Mansour (No.13) in Marrakech; CopacabanaPalace (No.11) in Rio de Janeiro wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award; and the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Atlantis The Royal (No.6), Dubai

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 has been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The unveiling recognises outstanding hotel experiences across the globe, establishing new standards of excellence and serving as a source of inspiration for travellers and hospitality professionals.

See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 here.

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) takes the top spot, climbing two places from No.3 in 2024. Opened in 2019, the 65-storey property boasts extraordinary views over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong's skyline. No.2 goes to Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Last year's No.1, Capella Bangkok, takes the No.3 spot.

Asia leads the way with 20 ranked hotels, including four in Tokyo: Bulgari Tokyo (No.15), Aman Tokyo (No.25), Janu Tokyo (No.37) and The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (No.45). Both Hong Kong and Bangkok feature three hotels including: Upper HouseHong Kong (No.10) and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.7).

Europe has 17 winning hotels, including five in the UK, and four in each France and Italy. Elsewhere in Europe, Four Seasons Astir Palace (No.17) in Greece, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (No.36), Grand Park Hotel Rovinj (No.48) in Croatia and Hotel Sacher Vienna (No.49) feature.

North America lists six properties and Africa has three hotels. Oceania and South America each boast two hotels on the list including Capella Sydney (No.12) and Rosewood São Paulo (No.24).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808702/50_Best.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806202/TW50BH2025_results_A4_1_50.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794593/50_Best_Hotels_2025_Logo.jpg

Media Centre:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rosewood-hong-kong-named-no1-in-the-worlds-50-best-hotels-2025-302600425.html