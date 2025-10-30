Modernizing Mobility: AJL International Unveils New Website and Broadened Reach

Irving, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - AJL International, a leader in executive and group chauffeured services, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, AJLInternational.com, alongside an expansion of its transportation offerings in Dallas, Fort Worth, and surrounding areas. With enhanced functionality and a user-friendly interface, the new platform reflects the company's dedication to accessibility and operational excellence.

A Strategic Step in Local and Global Mobility

Established in 1995, Accent/Johnston Limousine, Inc. has steadily grown its operations from a local family endeavor to a globally connected provider. With headquarters located near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, AJL International now operates a 40,000-square-foot facility capable of servicing a large and diverse fleet.





AJL International Launches New Website, Expands Chauffeured Services Across Dallas-Fort Worth and Worldwide



Building on its established local presence, AJL's services now span a wider geographical footprint across North Texas. Through strategic partnerships, the company also provides access to trusted chauffeured services in over 450 cities around the world. This international reach underscores its evolution from a regional operator into a globally aligned transportation provider.

Comprehensive Fleet for Every Occasion

AJL International's fleet reflects its commitment to service range and adaptability. Vehicles include the Volvo S90 sedan, BMW 740 luxury sedan, electric options, Cadillac Escalade SUVs, sprinter vans, executive sprinters, mini buses, mini coaches, and full-size charter buses. These vehicles accommodate individual travelers, couples, families, and large groups, supporting occasions such as corporate events, weddings, sporting events, and private tours. Every chauffeur undergoes rigorous instruction, including PAX certification and Smith System safety training, reinforcing AJL's focus on professionalism, courtesy, and safe driving practices.

"Our goal has always been to deliver reliability and comfort," said Matthew Johnston, Founder and President of AJL International. "This expansion - both digital and operational - positions us to meet increasing demand across Dallas and beyond, while maintaining the standards that our clients rely on."

Transportation Solutions Aligned with Diverse Needs





AJL International introduces an enhanced online experience and extends its luxury chauffeured services



AJL's extensive service offerings include airport transportation, bachelor parties, corporate transportation, private city tours, wine and brewery excursions, event and roadshow transportation, and more. The company also provides specialized services for government, education, and religious organizations. This wide array of options ensures that both personal and professional needs are addressed with precision.

Incorporating feedback from long-term clients and partners, the redesigned website aims to streamline bookings and improve service visibility. Whether for a night out or high-level corporate coordination, AJL International remains a trusted provider for Dallas Limo Service and beyond.

About AJL International

Founded in 1995, Accent/Johnston Limousine, Inc. operates as AJL International - a Dallas-Fort Worth-based provider of chauffeured transportation solutions. Headquartered near DFW Airport, the company supports clients locally and internationally through a trusted network of service partners. AJL serves over 450 cities worldwide and maintains a diverse fleet to accommodate all transportation needs.

Media Contact





