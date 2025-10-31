Good Driver Mutuality Partners with Copart to Streamline Total-Loss Vehicle Handling

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Good Driver Mutuality (GDM), a mutuality platform operating outside the insurance model, has partnered with Copart® Inc., a global leader in online auto auctions, to bring greater transparency and consistency to the total-loss process.

The collaboration is designed to make it easier and faster to collect, document, and auction vehicles that have been marked as total losses, while giving GDM members clear visibility into each step. When applicable, net auction proceeds are returned to GDM's Settlement Buffer Balance, which helps offset future members' Weekly Sharing Contributions.

How the Partnership Works

Under the workflow, GDM assigns total-loss vehicles to Copart for pickup, storage, and documentation. Copart handles title paperwork through its Title Direct system and lists vehicles on its VB3 online auction platform, which provides standardized photos and condition reports. Weekday auctions include a short "Bonus Time" window that allows additional bids before closing.

Copart operates in 11 countries and has more than 1 million registered buyers across 230 markets, processing roughly 5 million vehicles a year. About 80% of vehicle parts from these sales are reused or recycled, according to the company, reducing waste and supporting local repair industries.

A recent example illustrates the process: a 2020 Mercedes GLS involved in a collision in CA in spring of 2025 had an actual cash value of about the high-$30,000s and a repair estimate of roughly the mid-$20,000s - almost 70% of its value. Listed on Copart's platform, the vehicle sold for around the mid-$25,000s, with full documentation available for audit.

Why It Matters

For GDM, which applies an AI-driven mutuality model rather than an insurance approach, the partnership strengthens its focus on transparency and operational efficiency. Copart's standardized imaging and digital documentation improve traceability and compliance, while coordinated towing and paperwork help shorten turnaround time and reduce the likelihood of additional damage. Additionally, Copart's Catastrophe Response Teams provide for rapid deployment during large scale catastrophes such as hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes. This provides for quicker salvage disposition.

"The goal is to keep the process open, traceable, and efficient for members," GDM said.

What's Next

GDM and Copart have established service-level targets and performance metrics covering vehicle assignment, transport, advance charges, paperwork, and salvage auction. GDM will be linking Copart's Seller Portal and Title Direct tools with GDM's case-management platform.

About Good Driver Mutuality

Good Driver Mutuality (GDM) is an innovative non-insurance alternative to collision and comprehensive insurance, fostering a strong network of responsible drivers who share automotive repair costs. By leveraging AI-powered technology and rewarding safe driving habits, GDM helps reduce accidents and lower costs for its members, ultimately enhancing road safety. More information is available at gooddriver.ai.

About Copart

Copart® Inc. operates 100% online car auctions featuring used, wholesale, repairable, and total-loss vehicles for buyers worldwide, including dealers, dismantlers, and individuals. Auctions are held on weekdays and include clean, salvage, and "no-license-required" listings where permitted. Learn more at copart.com.

