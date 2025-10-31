Uber launches in Barbados, a new way for travelers to move around the island

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers visiting Barbados can now explore the island more easily with the Uber app. Uber is officially available across Barbados, marking the company's first launch in the Eastern Caribbean. With just a few taps, visitors can request a ride through Uber Taxi, connecting them with the island's licensed taxi drivers.

Uber Taxi puts local taxi drivers at the center, offering them access to more riders while preserving the authenticity and hospitality that define Barbados' tourism industry.

"When people travel, they want to feel comfortable moving around and discovering new places. With the Uber app, visitors can explore Barbados with the same confidence and safety standards they know from home, while supporting local taxi drivers who make the island experience truly unique," said Belén Romero, Regional General Manager for Andean, Central America, and the Caribbean.

For tourists, the arrival of Uber means the same trusted experience they already know in cities around the world. Using the app, users can see driver details, estimated fares, and routes in real time, all in a familiar, transparent, and cashless environment.

Uber Taxi has proven successful in popular tourist destinations. In the Dominican Republic, since 2022, the Uber Select option, connecting users with licensed taxi drivers, has facilitated over 115,000 rides, including more than 31,000 to and from Punta Cana International Airport. In France, over 3,000 taxis are active on the platform, and in the U.S., Uber Taxi operates in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington D.C.

In Barbados, the app also introduces Uber Reserve, allowing travelers to plan ahead and schedule rides up to 90 days in advance, ideal for airport transfers or day trips around the island. Additionally, Uber Hourly gives users the freedom to book a taxi driver by the hour, make multiple stops, and explore Barbados at their own pace. Barbados is the first country in the Caribbean where Uber Hourly is available, and the only one in Latin America designed specifically for tourism.

The Uber app includes more than 30 safety features that protect both users and drivers before, during, and after each trip, including real-time trip sharing, PIN verification, and audio recording options. Every taxi driver must complete a verification process and submit valid documents before receiving ride requests through the app.

