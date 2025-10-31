Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with Unide Corporativa, one of Spain's most established food retail cooperatives, to advance store digitalization and operational efficiency under its new strategic roadmap "Plan Unide 2.0" (2025-2028).

Founded over 90 years ago, Unide unites hundreds of independent grocery retailers across Spain under a cooperative model built on proximity, freshness, and community service. With Plan Unide 2.0, the cooperative aims to strengthen competitiveness through member business development, store modernization, and new store openings-a roadmap to ensure sustainable growth in an evolving retail landscape.

Unide faces operational challenges common to cooperative retail: manual paper label updates, inconsistent pricing, and limited promotional agility across its network. Meanwhile, Spanish shoppers increasingly expect greater price transparency and seamless in-store experiences especially in fresh-product categories. Balancing cost efficiency for member stores with brand consistency has thus become essential to sustaining shopper trust.

To address these challenges, Unide partnered with Hanshow to deploy advanced Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) solutions with Shop Roll serving as the accessories provider. This cloud-based system not only enables Unide to manage prices and promotions centrally, but also brings greater price transparency for shoppers. By ensuring that promotional information and price updates are delivered instantly and accurately, customers can always make informed purchase decisions and enjoy a more trustworthy shopping experience, while stores benefit from improved operational efficiency through digital automation.

"At Unide, we are committed to improving efficiency and supporting our member stores while remaining true to our cooperative values of local service and quality," said David Navas Abengózar, the General Director of Unide. "Hanshow's ESL technology has simplified operations and helped us modernize our stores in line with our Plan Unide 2.0 vision."

"This collaboration demonstrates how Hanshow's customer-focused innovation can translate real retail needs into practical technology," said Liangyan Li, Hanshow SVP and Head of Global Sales. "Together with Unide, we're enabling smarter, more transparent store operations that benefit both business performance and consumer trust."

This partnership represents not only another important step in Hanshow's global digitalization journey, but also a reflection of the company's continued efforts to empower retailers worldwide. From Europe to Asia, North America, and beyond, Hanshow is driving smarter, greener, and more connected retail ecosystems through its cutting-edge in-store technologies and strategic collaborations.

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow's solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores in over 70 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer customers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

