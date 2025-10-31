Hotels and recipients were honored at the 2025 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala on October 30, 2025, at Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle in Seattle, Washington (United States of America).

Historic Hotels Worldwide is pleased to announce the distinguished winners of the 2025 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence. Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious program for celebrating the world's finest historic inns, hotels, and resorts in more than 40 countries.

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (1874) Sydney, Australia, Winner: Historic Hotels Worldwide New Member of the Year. Credit: Historic Hotels Worldwide and The Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

Through the Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence, Historic Hotels Worldwide honors the most exemplary historic hotels, hoteliers, and leadership practices with awards including Historic Hotels Worldwide Best Historic Resort, Historic Hotels Worldwide Sustainability Champion, Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotelier of the Year, and Historic Hotels Worldwide Best Historic Hotel by region.

Award recipients were announced and honored on the evening of Thursday, October 30, at the 2025 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala at Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle (1924) in Seattle, Washington (United States of America), in front of an audience of more than 200 industry leaders, owners, general managers, senior management, and representatives of the world's finest historic hotels. Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle (1924) in Seattle, Washington, USA opened in 1924 and is listed in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The awards ceremony was the final event of the 2025 Historic Hotels Annual Conference held the week of October 27, 2025.

Ten distinct Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence were presented in multiple categories, including those awarded to the most exemplary historic hotels and hoteliers, recognizing them as the best of the best among their peers. Winners were selected from nominations by historic hotels, preservation supporters, prior award recipients, community leaders, and leadership from Historic Hotels Worldwide.

From more than 200 nominations received, the awards committee evaluated and, after careful consideration, selected the following 2025 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence winners:

Historic Hotels Worldwide New Member of the Year

This award is presented to a new member hotel that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Historic Hotels Worldwide.

Winner: The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (1874) Sydney, Australia

Historic Hotels Worldwide Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel

This award is presented to a hotel that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its history through social media with interesting historical facts and stories.

Winner: Grand Hotel Tremezzo (1910) Tremezzina, Italy

Historic Hotels Worldwide Sustainability Champion

This award is presented to a hotel that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs, demonstrating historic preservation is the ultimate green.

Winner: Half Moon (1954) Montego Bay, Jamaica

Historic Hotels Worldwide Legendary Family Historic Hoteliers of the Year

This award is presented to a multi-generational family ownership entity or management company which has served as an exemplary role model in the operation of the historic hotels entrusted to its stewardship, has demonstrated a long-term legacy of commitment to historic preservation, and has been an active champion of Historic Hotels Worldwide.

Winner: The Nitter-Walaker Family at Walaker Hotell (1640) Solvorn, Norway

Historic Hotels Worldwide Best City Center Historic Hotel

This award is presented to a hotel located in a city center that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service.

Winner: Raffles London at The OWO (1906) London, England, United Kingdom

Historic Hotels Worldwide Best Historic Resort

This award is presented to a historic resort that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service.

Winner: Losby Gods (1744) Finstadjordet, Norway

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in Europe

This award is presented to a historic hotel in Europe that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service.

Winner: Hilton Paris Opera (1889) Paris, France

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in Asia/Pacific

This award is presented to a historic hotel in Asia/Pacific that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service.

Winner: Hotel New Grand (1927) Yokohama, Japan

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in the Americas

This award is presented to a historic hotel in the Americas that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service.

Winner: Fairmont Empress (1908) Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Historic Hotels Worldwide Historic Hotelier of the Year

This award is presented to an individual demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering the celebration of history at historic hotels as well as leadership, innovation, and stewardship of the stories of iconic and legendary historic hotels.

Winner: Garrett Turta at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (1922) Jasper, Alberta, Canada

"It is an honor to congratulate all of the 2025 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence winners," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "The winners are the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from around the world. The historic hotels nominated include small historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage Sites. We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary hotels that keep the stories alive from the past, and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences. The hotels on this list represent the very best spirit of perseverance and preservation of historic hotels. Through the many chapters these buildings have seen, it is the care of their staff, owners, and operators, and the support of travelers, that allow these stories to continue."

To be nominated for the Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence, the hotel must be a member of Historic Hotels Worldwide, demonstrate how the hotel increased the recognition and celebration of the hotel's history, heritage, historic preservation, and its membership, as well as how the hotel (through its ownership, leadership, and employees) contributes significantly as an industry leader in the designated award category.

Historic Hotels Worldwide's sister program, Historic Hotels of America, also announced its winners of the Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence this week. See the news about those winners here.

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious and distinctive collection of historic treasures, including luxury historic hotels built in former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest and most distinctive global collection of more than 320 historic hotels in 44 countries. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Eligibility for induction into Historic Hotels Worldwide is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location within a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within UNESCO World Heritage Site; and presently used as a historic hotel. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.

