Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today released its Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Sustainability Report, delivering progress toward a more sustainable and desirable future for beauty. Guided by its Beauty that Lasts strategy, Coty cut water withdrawal, enhanced ingredient transparency, and initiated supplier and retailer collaborations.

Coty Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi commented, "Coty continues to prove that sustainability and desirability co-exist and elevate one another. Change in our world is the only constant. We embrace it and turn it into progress in beauty and beyond, for people and planet."

In FY25, Coty:

Reduced water withdrawal by 16%, progressing toward a 25% reduction target by 2030 (vs. 2019).

Built on its Becoming Carbon Kind climate strategy by launching decarbonization targets for suppliers and earning recognition on the CDP Supplier A List.

Pioneered new retailer collaborations and introduced Coty's first immersive multi-brand sustainability hub in travel retail.

Delivered ingredient transparency through a new online resource, providing clear, accessible information for consumers.

Advanced eco-desirability with BOSS The Scent's refillable and 17% lighter glass bottle 1 , introduced the first refillable mascara under Max Factor, and expanded Coty's refillable fragrance portfolio.

, introduced the first refillable mascara under Max Factor, and expanded Coty's refillable fragrance portfolio. Patented Artcycling in the Netherlands, an INFINIMENT COTY PARIS-led concept blending creativity with circularity.

Achieved 99% FSC certification for folding box product packaging.

Secured 100% RSPO certification for palm oil sourcing, including third-party manufacturers.

Obtained Leaping Bunny approval for Coty Brazil brands Paixão and Cenoura Bronze, joining COVERGIRL, Rimmel, Manhattan, philosophy, Risqué, and Monange.

Independent assessments reflect Coty's progress:

CDP Climate (A-)

MSCI (A)

Sustainalytics (Low Risk)

EcoVadis (Gold)

This year's report is Coty's first under the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and is based on double materiality, marking a step forward in transparency and robust data management. The full report is available on Coty.com in English and French within the company's ESG Reporting Hub.

1 BOSS The Scent refill performance verified through a SPICE-compliant LCA in line with ISO 14044 standards.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet.

Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Sustainability Information and Forward-Looking Statements

The Coty FY25 Sustainability Report has been prepared pursuant to the EU Corporate Sustainability Directive (CSRD) regime. Forward-looking and other statements regarding environmental and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not intended to communicate any material investment information under the laws of the United States or other applicable jurisdictions. The FY25 Sustainability Report and this press release use certain terms, including such terms of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), EU Taxonomy Regulation, the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the International Bill of Human Rights, and the International Labour Organization, and the CSRD rules, regimes, or requirements that may be referred to as "material" for those purposes, to reflect specific impacts, risks or opportunities or other matters identified as "material" to Coty or its stakeholders according to such rules, regimes, or requirements, and in accordance therewith. However, the terms "material," "materially," and "materiality" in the FY25 Sustainability Report and this press release are distinct from, and should not be confused with, such terms as defined by or construed in accordance with securities or other laws, including the laws of the United States, or as used in the context of financial statements, and reporting required by relevant laws and regulations. In particular, these terms are determined for purposes of the CSRD in accordance with a double materiality assessment, which applies a specific standard and regime pursuant to the CSRD that is separate and distinct from notions of materiality under securities laws, including the securities laws of the United States. The term "materiality" in the FY25 Sustainability Report and this press release is to be construed pursuant to the CSRD, the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) contained in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2772 dated July 31, 2023, and other guidance published by the European Commission (EC), the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) and/or other European and member state bodies, regulators and/or standard setters. The inclusion of such statements and information is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material to investors, material in the context of the Company's financial statements or required to be disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Moreover, forward-looking and other statements regarding environmental and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are for informational purposes only and are not intended as an offer or advertisement for Coty's equity, debt, businesses or products and investors and consumers are specifically notified that this document should not be construed as an offer or inducement to purchase any security or product, respectively.

The FY25 Sustainability Report, and our website "Coty. com" contain information about our social impact and sustainability goals, targets, initiatives, commitments, and activities. These efforts involve certain risks and uncertainties, such as changes in our business (e.g., acquisitions, divestitures, or new manufacturing or distribution locations), the standards by which achievement is measured, the assumptions underlying a particular goal or matter, and our ability to accurately report particular information. Actual results could differ materially from our stated goals or the results we expect. Changing circumstances, including evolving expectations for social impact and sustainability generally or to specific focus areas or changes in standards or the way progress or achievement is measured, may lead to adjustments in, or the discontinuation of, our pursuit of, certain goals, commitments, or initiatives. Moreover, the standards by which social impact and sustainability efforts and related matters are measured are developing and evolving, and certain areas are based on assumptions. The standards and assumptions could change over time. The selection by management of alternative acceptable measurements could have resulted in materially different amounts or sustainability metrics reported by the Company. In addition, statements made about our company, business, or efforts may not apply to all business units and reference is made to the methodological notes contained herein.

Our disclosure concerning these matters, including our FY25 Sustainability Report, includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our social impact and sustainability goals, targets, initiatives, commitments, and activities, as well as our future operations and long-term strategy. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations, we cannot assure that actual results or outcomes will not differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements relating to sustainability. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "are going to", "estimate", "plan", "project", "expect", "believe", "intend", "foresee", "forecast", "will", "may", "should", "outlook", "continue", "temporary", "target", "aim", potential", "goal" and similar words or phrases. In particular, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about our expectations for our operations and business and our social impact and sustainability progress, plans, and goals (including impacts, risks and opportunities). Forward looking statements relating to sustainability include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors such as those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, other periodic or current reports we have filed and may file with the SEC from time to time. These forward-looking statements relating to sustainability are made only as of the date of the FY25 Sustainability Report or this press release, as applicable, and we do not undertake any obligation, other than as may be required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise. In addition, we assume no responsibility to update the information contained on our website or in our FY25 Sustainability Report or to continue to report any information.

