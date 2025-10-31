Syensqo SA: Syensqo announces agreement to divest its Oil & Gas Business Unit to SNF Group

Press release (https://www.syensqo.com/en/newsroom/news-and-press-releases) Communiqué de presse (https://www.syensqo.com/en/newsroom/news-and-press-releases) Persbericht (https://www.syensqo.com/en/newsroom/news-and-press-releases)

Inside and Regulated information

Syensqo announces agreement to divest its Oil & Gas Business Unit to SNF Group

Agreement marks important milestone in Syensqo's pure play specialty strategy

Brussels, October 31, 2025 - 7:00am CET

Syensqo today announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest its Oil & Gas Business Unit to SNF Group, a specialty chemical company headquartered in France and a global leader in polyacrylamide production, for an Enterprise Value of €135 million. On a last twelve months to June 2025 basis, this represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 7x.

"The announced divestment marks another important milestone since becoming an independent company and advances our pure play specialty strategy," said Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO of Syensqo. "I am pleased to have reached this agreement that unlocks value for our shareholders and allows us to further sharpen our strategic focus on our core segments. With the right strategic owner, the agreement also provides a positive outcome for our people and the business, thereby ensuring continuity for the customers of the Oil & Gas business."

"Leaning on a complementary products portfolio, the acquisition of Syensqo's Oil & Gas division broadens SNF's technology offering to customers, helping them enhance their processes and preserve natural resources. We look forward to welcoming Syensqo's employees to SNF. Their expertise in R&D and market knowledge, combined with our shared focus on safety, sustainability, and customer success, make the Syensqo's Oil & Gas division an excellent fit for our company.", said Pascal Remy, CEO of SNF.

Syensqo's Oil & Gas Business Unit, a global player in oilfield stimulation chemicals, generated net sales of approximately €400 million in 2024, or 6% of Syensqo's total net sales, and employs approximately 600 people.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, completion of local consultation processes with employee representatives and regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Full press release available here.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Useful links

Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)

Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)

Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)

Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)

Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)

Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)

Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)

Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Syensqo annonce la signature d'un accord pour la cession de son activité Oil & Gas à SNF Group

L'accord marque une étape importante dans la stratégie «pure player » de Syensqo

Bruxelles, le 31 octobre 2025 - 7:00h CET

Syensqo annonce aujourd'hui avoir conclu un accord pour céder son activité Oil & Gas au groupe SNF, une société de chimie spécialisée basée en France et leader mondial dans la production de polyacrylamide, pour une valeur d'entreprise de 135 millions d'euros. Sur base des douze derniers mois à juin 2025, cela représente un multiple EV/EBITDA d'environ 7x.

« La cession annoncée constitue une nouvelle étape clé depuis notre indépendance et fait avancer notre stratégie de pure player dans le domaine des spécialités », a déclaré Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO de Syensqo. « Je suis ravie d'avoir conclu cet accord qui crée de la valeur pour nos actionnaires et nous permet d'affiner notre focalisation stratégique sur nos segments principaux. Avec un acquéreur stratégique de qualité, l'accord offre également un avenir positif pour nos collaborateurs et notre activité, tout en assurant une continuité aux clients de l'unité Oil & Gas. »

« Grâce à un portefeuille de produits complémentaires, l'acquisition de la division Oil & Gas de Syensqo élargit l'offre technologique de SNF à ses clients, les permettant d'améliorer leurs procédés et de préserver les ressources naturelles. Nous sommes impatients d'accueillir les collaborateurs de Syensqo chez SNF. Leur expertise en R&D et leur connaissance du marché, associées à notre engagement commun envers la sécurité, la durabilité et le succès client, font de la division Oil & Gas de Syensqo un excellent choix pour notre entreprise », a déclaré Pascal Remy, CEO de SNF.

L'unité Oil & Gas de Syensqo, acteur mondial des produits chimiques de stimulation des champs pétrolifères, a généré un chiffre d'affaires net d'environ 400 millions d'euros en 2024, soit 6% du chiffre d'affaires total de Syensqo, et emploie environ 600 personnes.

La transaction est soumise aux conditions de clôture habituelles, à la finalisation des processus de consultation locaux avec les représentants du personnel et à l'approbation réglementaire. La clôture de la transaction est attendue au premier trimestre 2026.

Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d'améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l'on retrouve dans l'habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d'informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

Liens utiles

Informations financières

Stratégie

Le titre Syensqo

Obligations et notation financière

Separation documents

Webcasts, podcasts et présentations

Rapport Annuel Intégré

S'inscrire à notre liste de diffusion

Syensqo kondigt overeenkomst aan voor de verkoop van haar Oil & Gas Business Unit aan SNF Group

Overeenkomst betekent een belangrijke mijlpaal in Syensqo's "pure play specialty" strategie

Brussel, 31 oktober 2025 - 7:00u CET

Syensqo heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat het een overeenkomst heeft bereikt om haar Oil & Gas Business Unit te verkopen aan SNF Group, een speciaalchemiebedrijf gevestigd in Frankrijk en een wereldwijde leider in de productie van polyacrylamide, voor een ondernemingswaarde van €135 miljoen. Op basis van de laatste twaalf maanden tot juni 2025 vertegenwoordigt dit een EV/EBITDA-multiple van ongeveer 7x.

"De aangekondigde verkoop betekent opnieuw een belangrijke mijlpaal sinds we een onafhankelijk bedrijf zijn geworden en bevordert onze pure play specialty strategie," zei Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO van Syensqo. "Ik ben verheugd dat we deze overeenkomst hebben bereikt die waarde creëert voor onze aandeelhouders en ons in staat stelt onze strategische focus op onze kernsegmenten verder aan te scherpen. Met de juiste strategische eigenaar biedt de overeenkomst ook een positieve uitkomst voor onze medewerkers en het bedrijf, waardoor continuïteit voor de klanten van de Oil & Gas business wordt gewaarborgd."

"Dankzij een complementair portfolio aan producten verbreedt de overname van Syensqo's Oil & Gas-divisie SNF's technologieaanbod voor klanten, waardoor zij hun processen kunnen verbeteren en natuurlijke hulpbronnen kunnen beschermen. We kijken ernaar uit om de medewerkers van Syensqo te verwelkomen bij SNF. Hun expertise in R&D en marktkennis, gecombineerd met onze gedeelde focus op veiligheid, duurzaamheid en klantensucces, maken de Oil & Gas-divisie van Syensqo een uitstekende aanvulling op ons bedrijf," aldus Pascal Remy, CEO van SNF.

Syensqo's Oil & Gas Business Unit, een wereldspeler in chemicaliën voor olieveldstimulatie, genereerde een netto-omzet van ongeveer €400 miljoen in 2024, of 6% van Syensqo's totale netto-omzet, en stelt ongeveer 600 mensen te werk.

De transactie is onderhevig aan gebruikelijke voorwaarden, voltooiing van lokale overlegprocedures met werknemersvertegenwoordigers en goedkeuring door de toezichthouder. De transactie wordt verwacht te worden afgerond in het eerste kwartaal van 2026

Volledig persberichthier beschikbaar.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

Nuttige links

Results' documentation (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)

Strategie (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)

Deel informatie (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)

Kredietinformatie (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)

Separatiedocumenten (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)

Webcasts, podcasts en presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)

Geïntegreerd jaarverslag (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)

Schrijf je in voor onze mailinglijst (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)



