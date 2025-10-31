Equinor ASA: Changes in Board of Directors

Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) announces that Tone H. Bachke will leave her position on the Board of Directors and prioritize her executive responsibilities as EVP and CFO in SHV Holding N.V., a global company headquartered in the Netherlands. The change takes effect 31 October 2025.

