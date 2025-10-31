Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2025 07:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Changes in Board of Directors

Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) announces that Tone H. Bachke will leave her position on the Board of Directors and prioritize her executive responsibilities as EVP and CFO in SHV Holding N.V., a global company headquartered in the Netherlands. The change takes effect 31 October 2025.

Contact:

  • Nils Morten Huseby, chair of the nomination committee
  • Enquiries through Equinor Corporate Press Office, Sissel Rinde,
    +47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
