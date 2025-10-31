Equinor ASA: Changes in Board of Directors

Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) announces that Tone H. Bachke will leave her position on the Board of Directors and prioritize her executive responsibilities as EVP and CFO in SHV Holding N.V., a global company headquartered in the Netherlands. The change takes effect 31 October 2025.
Contact:
- Nils Morten Huseby, chair of the nomination committee
- Enquiries through Equinor Corporate Press Office, Sissel Rinde,
+47 412 60 584
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
